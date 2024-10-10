USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Commit Julian Lewis Headlines Visitors List vs. Penn State
The USC Trojans host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Trojans will also be hosting a number high-profile recruits, including four-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis.
Other Trojans commits like four-star EDGE Hayden Lowe, four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa'i three-star defensive back Shamar Arnoux, and three star offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona will also be at the Coliseum as the Trojans host Penn State.
Two of the top prospects from the class of 2026 will also be in Los Angeles over the weekend. Uncommitted four-star defensive back Nassir McCoy and four-star linebacker Anthony Davis will be on campus, per 247Sports' Tom Loy.
The Trojans will look to pick up a potential season-changing win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. USC is 3-2 and coming off a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. If the Trojans want to have any chance of making the college football playoff, they will most likely have to win out.
While USC coach Lincoln Riley looks to right the ship against Penn State, he and his staff will also be recruiting prospects from the class of 2025 and 2026.
However, USC right now should just be worried about what’s directly in front of them, or the wheels could fall off this season. They have to right the ship and it starts with an upset of Penn State.
Nassir McCoy Player Profile
Nassir McCoy is a four-star defensive back in the class of 2026 out of Buford, Georgia. McCoy is listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 180 pounds. He is ranked as the 20th-best cornerback in his class per 247sports.
McCoy has offers from schools all across the country. Some notable ones in addition to USC are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Texas, and Penn State.
Anthony Davis Player Profile
Anthony Davis is a four-star linebacker in the class of 2026 out of Loganville, Georgia. Davis is listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 200 pounds. He is ranked as the 17th-best linebacker in his class per 247sports.
Davis has received offers from USC, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, and more.
Trojans Look to Show Out for Recruits
Saturday is a huge day for the USC Trojans football program. They will look to get their biggest win of the season against Penn State. Also for the Trojans, winning with multiple recruits on their visit would be the cherry on top.
The Trojans are 3-2 and are 1-2 in Big Ten conference play. A win over Penn State would show that the Trojans can be among the cream of the crop in the Big Ten. Can they get the job done Saturday?
