All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Commit Julian Lewis Headlines Visitors List vs. Penn State

The USC Trojans take on the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Trojans will be hosting multiple recruits and USC commits like four-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis and four-star defensive back Nassir McCoy.

Cory Pappas

USC Trojans Hosting Big Recruits for Saturday's Game vs. Penn State
USC Trojans Hosting Big Recruits for Saturday's Game vs. Penn State / @1nascarr on Instagram
In this story:

The USC Trojans host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Trojans will also be hosting a number high-profile recruits, including four-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis.

Other Trojans commits like four-star EDGE Hayden Lowe, four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa'i three-star defensive back Shamar Arnoux, and three star offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona will also be at the Coliseum as the Trojans host Penn State.

Two of the top prospects from the class of 2026 will also be in Los Angeles over the weekend. Uncommitted four-star defensive back Nassir McCoy and four-star linebacker Anthony Davis will be on campus, per 247Sports' Tom Loy.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans SC logo at midfield is seen before a game between
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans SC logo at midfield is seen before a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans will look to pick up a potential season-changing win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. USC is 3-2 and coming off a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. If the Trojans want to have any chance of making the college football playoff, they will most likely have to win out.

While USC coach Lincoln Riley looks to right the ship against Penn State, he and his staff will also be recruiting prospects from the class of 2025 and 2026.

However, USC right now should just be worried about what’s directly in front of them, or the wheels could fall off this season. They have to right the ship and it starts with an upset of Penn State.

Nassir McCoy Player Profile

Nassir McCoy is a four-star defensive back in the class of 2026 out of Buford, Georgia. McCoy is listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 180 pounds. He is ranked as the 20th-best cornerback in his class per 247sports.

McCoy has offers from schools all across the country. Some notable ones in addition to USC are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Texas, and Penn State. 

Anthony Davis Player Profile

Anthony Davis is a four-star linebacker in the class of 2026 out of Loganville, Georgia. Davis is listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 200 pounds. He is ranked as the 17th-best linebacker in his class per 247sports.

Davis has received offers from USC, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, and more. 

Trojans Look to Show Out for Recruits

Saturday is a huge day for the USC Trojans football program. They will look to get their biggest win of the season against Penn State. Also for the Trojans, winning with multiple recruits on their visit would be the cherry on top. 

The Trojans are 3-2 and are 1-2 in Big Ten conference play. A win over Penn State would show that the Trojans can be among the cream of the crop in the Big Ten. Can they get the job done Saturday?

MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings: How Far Do USC Trojans Fall After Minnesota Loss?

MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: Maryland Terrapins Game Official Kickoff Time, TV

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Makes History, Throws Over 300 Yards Against Carolina

MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Questions on Minnesota Overturned Touchdown

MORE: USC Trojans Underdogs vs. No. 4 Penn State, James Franklin: Betting Odds

MORE: Everything Minnesota Golden Gophers Coach PJ Fleck Said After Upset Over USC Trojans

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football