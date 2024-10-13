All Trojans

USC Trojans Lose In Overtime To Penn State: Anthony Lucas Injured, Exits Game Early

The USC Trojans lost 33-30 against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas left the game early with a leg injury. Lucas did not return to the game after being helped off the field.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts to scramble from USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts to scramble from USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans faced the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions in week seven of the college football season. This was a close game, going into overtime but USC lost, 33-30. At the start of the fourth quarter, defensive lineman Anthony Lucas hobbled off of the field with an apparent leg injury.

This is the second injury to a defensive lineman against the Penn State Nittany Lions. In the first half, Gavin Meyer was carted to the locker room. Meyer did return to the game in the second half, which is fortunate for the Trojans.

Prior to this injury, Lucas has been dealing with a knee injury. Before the game, there were questions on if he would play against the Nittany Lions.

Lucas was injured on a play where he was called for roughing the passer. His foot clipped the back of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar’s foot. Lucas was able to walk off the field with help, but he was not putting pressure on his left leg. Before exiting the game, Lucas had six combined tackles.

USC Trojans Defensive Lineman Anthony Lucas
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts to scramble from USC Trojans defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions controlled the second half, making a major comeback. The Trojans led the game 20-6 at halftime. Penn State came back to score 14 points in the third quarter. Already losing the momentum, Lucas not returning to the game was a tough blow for the USC Trojans. On the next offensive drive by Penn State, the Nittany Lions drove downfield for a touchdown to tie the game with under three minutes to go.

The Trojans defense has been dealing with many injuries this season, but they still put up a fight. The USC defense ended the game with 77 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and three interceptions.

USC Trojans running back Woody Marks
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball for a first down before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (1) and cornerback Zion Tracy (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There was no update on Lucas following the game. The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions went on to win 26-23 in overtime. The USC Trojans now fall to a 3-3 record, 1-3 in Big Ten conference play.

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

