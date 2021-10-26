Ex-Trojan Reacts To Mike Tomlin Squashing USC Rumors

"I've of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football?" Tomlin said Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, and shut down rumors connecting him to the USC job opening. When asked his opinion on the speculation, Tomlin provided a very direct answer.

"I don't have time for that speculation. That's a joke to me. I've of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That will be the last time I address it, and moving forward. Never say never....but never," Tomlin said. "There's not a booster with a big enough blank check."

Former USC offensive lineman, and current Pittsburgh Steeler Zach Banner, took to social media immediately after the press conference to chime in on the matter.

These rumors first came to light after former Trojan quarterback Carson Palmer dropped Tomlin's name in a list of potential frontrunners while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show.

"I think there's a lot of frontrunners right now, and that's why I like where we're sitting," Palmer said. "We had the first hot seat open up. You've got Penn State, you've got Iowa State, you've got Cincinnati, you've got a wild card like Mike Tomlin, if Mike Tomlin wants out. I think at the end of the day there is not a direct 'that's the guy' everybody's pointing their fingers at. There's a lot of great options."

It's safe to say Mike Tomlin will not be Clay Helton's successor in Southern California, but hey, 'never say never'.

