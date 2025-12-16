Why USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Could Be An NFL Draft Steal For New York Jets

The USC Trojans had a season of growth, and saw massive developments at key positions like starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the late entrance running back of King Miller. At the wide receiver position, wide receiver Makai Lemon lived up to his preseason expectations.

Lemon was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the college football season's outstanding receiver at any position, making him the first USC recipient since 2012 when Marqise Lee took home the honor. Now, Lemon enters an exciting future as one of college football's most elite wide receivers.

While Lemon has not officially announced his decision to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, coach Lincoln Riley announced he and others have opted out of the Alamo Bowl, a solid assumption that Lemon may declare soon. That said, the most recent mock drafts have Lemon heading to the East Coast.

Makai Lemon To The New York Jets

Lemon's explosiveness and athleticism easily jumps off the screen to anyone who watched this season, his plays after the catch and route-running makes him one of the most elite, and possibly a steal in the NFL Draft.

In a recent mock draft from CFB HQ On SI, Lemon was projected as the 18th overall pick, selected by the New York Jets. The Indianapolis Colts were originally supposed to have the 18th pick, but a trade requiring defensive back Sauce Gardner earlier this season swapped their out the Colts first round pick.

Per the mock draft, Lemon would also be selected as the third wide receiver in the Draft, behind Ohio State's Carnell Tate as the No. 2 overall, and Arizona State's Jordan Tyson as the No. 11 overall. It's almost likely that Lemon will be a first-round pick, considering six of the last seven Biletnikoff winners were drafted in the first round.

Landing with a team like the Jets could potentially set Lemon up for immediate playing time, especially since the Jets veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is planning on retiring after this season. Especially having an explosive receiver like Lemon, who can do it all, would be a massive addition for the Jets in 2026.

CFB HQ on SI writer Nick Merriam made his case for Lemon's first round draft pick, labeling it "almost impossible" for a coach like Aaron Glenn to pass up on a talented receiver like Lemon.

"I have a hard time seeing Lemon making it past this selection if available. For Aaron Glenn, the comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown is far too clear," Merriam wrote.

Lemon Leaves High Standards For Next Wide Receiver Class

USC has widely been known as "Wide Receiver U," producing some of the NFL's most talented receivers. The Trojans currently sport Detroit Lions Amon- Ra St. Brown Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr. and Atlanta Falcons Drake London, to name a few.

Now that Lemon is most likely moving on to the league, his third season in the Cardinal and Gold was his most impressive, and saw immense growth from his rookie season in 2023.

Lemon finished the year with 1,156 receiving yards, which led Power Four receivers, 11 receiving touchdowns, two rushing and one passing. His gallery of highlight reel catches also adds living proof of his talent and competitive playing style he brought every Saturday.

With the recent news of wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon and Lane have set the bar high for the next wide receiver class. Among the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a few names pop off the page to fill the shows of the dynamic duo.

Four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley is a name that could find himself towards the top of the depth chart rather quickly, especially with a playing style very similar to Lemon's. Mosley recently won the CIF State Open Division Title with Santa Margarita Catholic High School, led by former Trojan Carson Palmer.

Another one that comes to mind is four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who signed with the Trojans over the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he was verbally committed for months. Dixon-Wyatt brings strong hands and polished route-running that will be key for the Trojans receiver room next year.

The Trojans will officially close out the 2025 season against the Horned Frogs on Dec. 30 in the Alamo Bowl at 6 p.m. PT.

