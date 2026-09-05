Five NFL Teams Scouting USC Trojans Against Fresno State

The USC Trojans featured NFL representation for the Labor Day weekend showdown with Fresno State.

And not just limited to past Trojan star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane coming back to support their team either.

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those USC stars witnessed the Trojans wallop the Bulldogs 39-0 on a Friday evening primetime game. Which also featured Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams standing on the other sideline for his alma mater Fresno State.

But outside of the league alums, USC lured out NFL scouts representing five franchises.

NFL Teams That Watched USC vs. Fresno State

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the franchises that sat inside the Otis Booth Press Box inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Including if the franchise presents a current or past tie-in to USC.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Bolts had the most representatives with two on hand. LA currently leans into past USC star edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu to ignite their defense. The late linebacker Junior Seau is another revered Trojans legend who starred for the franchise.

Miami Dolphins: One scout flew out to Los Angeles to watch this non-conference showdown. Miami features past first round tackle out of USC Austin Jackson, who landed at No. 18 overall back in the 2020 NFL Draft. Guard Jarrett Kingston also brings USC representation.

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle Seahawks: The defending Super Bowl champs brought out one scout. The Seahawks feature four past USC talents from quarterback Sam Darnold, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, defensive tackle Brandon Pili and edge rusher Leonard Williams.

Green Bay Packers: The NFC North franchise sent one scout to USC's second contest. Running back MarShawn Lloyd totes the rock right now for the Packers as a past Trojans standout. Of course, USC fans vividly remember Trojans linebacker great Clay Matthews leading the franchise to their last Vince Lombardi trophy of the 2010 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: One scout came from the Steel City to take in the action. Pittsburgh will feed the football to USC legend Michael Pittman II this fall. Legendary USC safety Troy Polamalu delivered a Hall of Fame career with the franchise including winning two Super Bowls.

Notable Pro-Ready Prospects on USC Side

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will likely attract more NFL suitors for each home game this 2026 season. The right-handed quarterback has drawn intrigue for his arm strength but now, his accuracy and poise is season three with head coach Lincoln Riley. The aforementioned teams watched Maiava complete 23-of-25 passes for 349 yards and tossed three touchdowns.

But those same scouts witnessed a fierce defensive outing. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri stressed out Fresno State with his first-step explosion and motor, including on this safety against Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal.

Jide Abasiri | DL | USC | 6-5, 280



Second straight week that he’s flashed on tape. Quickness to disrupt and overwhelming power at the POA. pic.twitter.com/4KSQif7PZ6 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 5, 2026

Even safety Kennedy Urlacher raised his own game another level for this contest. The son of the legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Brian rose as an aggressive blitzer for defensive coordinator Gary Patterson in the contest, including grabbing one of the two-point safeties.

Friday likely won't be the last time those teams will send a scout to a USC game. Especially when No. 2 Oregon (Sept. 26) and No. 1 Ohio State (Oct. 31) pull into the Coliseum. Those games could lure out a whole row of NFL representatives inside the press box.

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