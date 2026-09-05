Five NFL Teams Scouting USC Trojans Against Fresno State
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The USC Trojans featured NFL representation for the Labor Day weekend showdown with Fresno State.
And not just limited to past Trojan star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane coming back to support their team either.
Those USC stars witnessed the Trojans wallop the Bulldogs 39-0 on a Friday evening primetime game. Which also featured Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams standing on the other sideline for his alma mater Fresno State.
But outside of the league alums, USC lured out NFL scouts representing five franchises.
NFL Teams That Watched USC vs. Fresno State
Here are the franchises that sat inside the Otis Booth Press Box inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Including if the franchise presents a current or past tie-in to USC.
Los Angeles Chargers: The Bolts had the most representatives with two on hand. LA currently leans into past USC star edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu to ignite their defense. The late linebacker Junior Seau is another revered Trojans legend who starred for the franchise.
Miami Dolphins: One scout flew out to Los Angeles to watch this non-conference showdown. Miami features past first round tackle out of USC Austin Jackson, who landed at No. 18 overall back in the 2020 NFL Draft. Guard Jarrett Kingston also brings USC representation.
Seattle Seahawks: The defending Super Bowl champs brought out one scout. The Seahawks feature four past USC talents from quarterback Sam Darnold, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, defensive tackle Brandon Pili and edge rusher Leonard Williams.
Green Bay Packers: The NFC North franchise sent one scout to USC's second contest. Running back MarShawn Lloyd totes the rock right now for the Packers as a past Trojans standout. Of course, USC fans vividly remember Trojans linebacker great Clay Matthews leading the franchise to their last Vince Lombardi trophy of the 2010 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: One scout came from the Steel City to take in the action. Pittsburgh will feed the football to USC legend Michael Pittman II this fall. Legendary USC safety Troy Polamalu delivered a Hall of Fame career with the franchise including winning two Super Bowls.
Notable Pro-Ready Prospects on USC Side
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will likely attract more NFL suitors for each home game this 2026 season. The right-handed quarterback has drawn intrigue for his arm strength but now, his accuracy and poise is season three with head coach Lincoln Riley. The aforementioned teams watched Maiava complete 23-of-25 passes for 349 yards and tossed three touchdowns.
But those same scouts witnessed a fierce defensive outing. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri stressed out Fresno State with his first-step explosion and motor, including on this safety against Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal.
Even safety Kennedy Urlacher raised his own game another level for this contest. The son of the legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Brian rose as an aggressive blitzer for defensive coordinator Gary Patterson in the contest, including grabbing one of the two-point safeties.
Friday likely won't be the last time those teams will send a scout to a USC game. Especially when No. 2 Oregon (Sept. 26) and No. 1 Ohio State (Oct. 31) pull into the Coliseum. Those games could lure out a whole row of NFL representatives inside the press box.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna