Tony Romo Return to CBS? Kalshi Market Suggests Yes

Over a month after police arrested Tony Romo on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, he is looking to make his return to the broadcast booth for CBS after his “No Contest” plea. Kalshi’s NFL market suggests that Romo could return to the CBS broadcast team before the season ends.

Romo is favored to make his return at 87%, while there is a 75% chance he does not. Kalshi will settle the market if Romo calls an NFL game for CBS before February 15, 2027. A $10 trade on Romo calling a game this season profits $1.37.

Will Tony Romo return to CBS’s NFL coverage this season?

Yes 87%

No 75%

Hinting at a return

The market for Romo returning to CBS wasn’t always this high. Since opening in late August, his chances of returning hovered around 20% before shooting up after Romo released a statement on his Instagram where he mentioned a potential return to the booth.

“As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”

The statement as a whole highlights his life after football, including multiple back surgeries and pain medications, while also taking full responsibility for his actions. He also calls on CBS with gratitude for giving him the opportunity of, “staying close to the game through broadcasting.”

Following the incident back in late July, CBS released a one-sentence press release saying, “Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice.” There has been no further statement from the company since then. Multiple reporters reached out to CBS following Romo’s statement. CBS declined to comment.

Romo joined CBS back in 2017 alongside Jim Nantz. In 2020, he signed a multi-year extension worth $17 million annually. As more information comes out, JJ Watt is slated to replace Romo next to Nantz on CBS’s A-team to start the season.

NFL Week 1 features six CBS broadcasts with Nantz and Watt calling the 4:25 p.m. game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

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