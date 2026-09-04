Retired NFL Players Open Up About Concussions: ‘Yeah, I Have CTE. It’s Almost 100% Positive.’

NFL players are stuck in a conundrum.

On one hand, many current and former players are concerned about their long-term health. On the other, many say they wouldn’t change a thing about stepping onto the field, even if the consequences could be brutal.

Last week, a jarring study conducted by researchers at Mass General Brigham showed that of 235 players who had their brains studied posthumously between 2016 and ’21, a whopping 215 had evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Then this summer, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony, former 49ers running back Roger Craig spoke about his battle with dementia.

One day after the study was made public, Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton spoke with Sports Illustrated , saying he’d prefer his future children not play football past high school, while also expressing a willingness to risk his long-term health for the betterment of his family.

“It’s a dangerous sport; it’s a collision sport,” Hamilton said. “It’s something we all acknowledge. If I can put my future self, my future family, my kids and their kids in a position of success, and I sacrifice a little bit, I’m fine with that personally. I don’t know how I feel about my kids playing football necessarily; there’s so many other things you can do. But from my perspective, I see it as I fall on my sword for people who have provided for me and people that I will provide for.”

In that same interview, Hamilton also said he believes that the league will not only expand the regular-season schedule to 18 games in the coming years, but 20 games within the next decade. Others share that view, including former 49ers guard Randy Cross, who won three Super Bowls in the 1980s with San Francisco while protecting Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

Cross believes player safety has improved, but also feels the almighty dollar continues to win out in a sport where additional games could have dire consequences down the line.

“You can cite all the individual things, whether it’s the so-called help of the Guardian helmets, or the hits and everything else,” Cross said. “But I don’t know. I think it’s unrealistic to have any other opinion other than it’s pure greed that you would increase the number of games. So it’s going to be greed when they go to 18 games, and it’s going to be greed when they go to 20. And if anybody mentions player safety, they’re a hypocrite. Because it ain’t about that. It’s all about the money.”

This isn’t a new topic. In 2013, the NFL and more than 18,000 retired players came to an agreement. The league paid them $765 million as compensation for concussion-related brain injuries . It was a monumental moment, even if it wasn’t enough for a group of men who, in many cases, suffered in their post-career lives.

With the most recent study as a catalyst, Sports Illustrated spoke with 10 former players, including four Hall of Famers. They were asked for their thoughts on CTE, their present and future concerns, whether the NFL and NFLPA are doing enough to protect current and former players, and if they have any regrets looking back, among other topics.

Below are their answers, lightly edited for length.

Ken Anderson spent 16 seasons with the Bengals and won MVP in 1981. | Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Ken Anderson, quarterback (1971–86; Bengals)

“I guess you look at yourself and I think I’m doing pretty good. My wife may disagree at times. I think it’s a game we all love. And you know that there’s risks when you’re playing it. And I think we’d all do it again.

“Just going down and watching training camp now, it’s nothing like training camp used to be back in the day. We never had an offseason program because we all worked. So our offseason program was training camp. I remember reporting to training camp in Wilmington, Ohio, on July 7, and we were there for nine weeks. Every day was a two-a-day and every day was in pads. Now, of course, they hardly do any hitting in training camp. It’s much shorter. The players are probably in better condition when they start through the offseason programs and those kinds of things. But yeah, I think they’re doing a good job of player safety.

“With the old suspension helmets, that’s where the term got your bell rung started because there was no padding in the helmets. The next week, if you’ve got headaches and you’re feeling nauseous, you never missed a practice for that, for having a headache. You just took some Darvon and kept practicing.”

Rocky Bleier and the Steelers took on the Cowboys in Super Bowl X | Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Rocky Bleier, fullback (1968, ’71–80; Steelers)

“I think about the advancement of technology, and possibly the change of the game. I think the feeling overall in the past was that it wasn’t a concern, wasn’t an aspect of the game. Studies weren’t that prevalent at that time. Concussions could be a part of the game, like a broken leg could be a part of the game, or a broken arm, or an injury that would allow you not to continue to play. You’re at a young age, and ultimately, it doesn’t really affect a player until later.

“I don’t know what more they can do except make it a noncontact sport, and that’ll never happen. So it’s part of the risk we take. I don’t even think about it. You just play and if you get dinged, you get dinged, and you go, O.K., fine, and then you’re back out practicing the next day. I think it boils down to how every individual perceives [their] participation within the game.”

LeRoy Butler says he would play football again, knowing the dangers, because it’s what he was great at. | John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

LeRoy Butler, safety, Hall of Fame (1990–2001; Packers)

“It’s about the funding that you’re going to need to have a great quality of life. [The league has] the money. They could pay each guy between half a million to a million dollars. And they get their own health care, [players] all the way back to 1970. The guys that passed away, their widows get the money. And now you’re working on a solution. The money is not the issue. They have the money. How do you get a majority of the guys to sign onto it? Because after you get out of the NFL, after three years, you’re on your own.

“I would do it all the same, because that’s the only thing I’m great at. Some people say Plan B is to get an education, but you’re not going to be great at it. You’ll be good at it, but not great at it. I was one of the few, less than 400 players that ever played this game, to get into the Hall of Fame. … So, clearly, we have to do our job as well. You know, if you have a headache, don’t lie to the doctor.”

Mark Collins addresses the press during media day for Super Bowl XXV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Collins, safety (1986–98; Giants, Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks)

“If you look at Roger Craig , the same with Dave Duerson , and it takes you back, right? You go, O.K., it’s got to a point where that could be me. That could have been me. Or is that what I’m going toward? That kind of stuff, you know? But staying in the now, I’m speaking for myself. This is life. But seeing what those guys went through in between suicide and what other situations they’re going through, yeah, I’m in that pool. It’s not a deep pool. It’s a very shallow pool because there’s only a certain number of people who did it. It’s not like some guys didn’t play and some did. We all played. And when you’re in that bowl, that pool, that shallow pool, you’ve got to think that can be me. I hope it’s not me, but I’m in that pool. So I’m going to do everything I can using all the tools that’s given to me, whether my healthcare plan coincides with the league’s healthcare plan. Does that guarantee that that still won’t happen to me? No. But I’m going to take every precaution and use the help that’s given to me, so hopefully, I won’t get to that condition.

“They could do a f------ lot more. This is a $3 trillion business. There are guys who played in this league, but not a lot of us. They could put in an annual quasi-salary of $200,000 to former players, stuff like that. They could do a lot of other things. But in this sport, whether it’s one year, two years, or 13 or 14 years, it’s a contact sport, it’s a tackle sport. It’s not normal. Some people try to say, well, some of this could happen to you just by getting older. It could [also] be sped up just by playing football. It’s a hard game. Suicide, CTE, dementia, all this stuff is sped up. This is something we signed up for. We get it. I understand. It is a game. It’s a fantastic sport. But a lot of guys put their bodies on the line and sometimes things happen, but the league has to see that as well and take care of those guys who played this game, who got them rich.”

Randy Cross blocked for Joe Montana and was teammates with recent Hall of Fame inductee Roger Craig. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Randy Cross, guard (1976–88; 49ers)

“I’m not shocked. I’m not surprised. I think isolating CTE almost minimizes any potential problems with cognitive issues overall. Having just got back from Canton and having seen Roger Craig and what he’s gone through, that’s unfortunately not an isolated incident. I’ve already gotten a few emails from the players association, from other groups, about if you want to discuss these results that just came out. We’d love to let you know what the numbers really say. I’m sure everybody has an interpretation. I’m not surprised. I don’t think anybody’s really surprised necessarily.

“You’re only human if it scares the s--- out of you. No matter how old you are, that’s something that’s kind of sitting out there overall. But I’ll be honest with you, I don’t give it a lot of thought as far as myself and the potential for that. I think I’m doing pretty good.”

Rich Gannon was an All-Pro twice and an MVP during his time with the Raiders. | David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Rich Gannon, quarterback (1987–2004; Vikings, Washington, Chiefs, Raiders)

“The percentages seem rather high, so that’s the first thing that takes your breath away a little bit. You go, My gosh, that’s a pretty significant number. But then when you think about it, then you think about the violent collisions and guys back then played with concussions and practiced with concussions and didn’t report concussions or didn’t really realize the significance of it. And even the medical community, the trainers and team doctors, did the best they could with the information that they had, but we’re learning more and more about head injuries, trauma, and the amount of time it takes to heal. Back then, I can’t tell you how many players that were concussed or dinged, got in the huddle and you could just look at them and tell they were not right.

“Thursday night games are ridiculous. There’s no way, whether it’s the home team or the away team, can turn around from a Sunday game and be ready to play on Thursday with how violent and physically demanding our game is. Nobody’s at full speed. … At some point the money’s not worth it when you think about these studies. I’m heading to an alumni reunion right now for the Raiders. I’m calling the game tomorrow night and it seems like more and more, you see what happens with some of these players. I played with Roger Craig. I played with some players that are struggling with significant health issues and some head trauma and some effects of multiple concussions.

“My father-in-law was Bill Brown. He’s in the [Vikings’] ring of honor. One of the greatest 50 Vikings to have ever played. Three Super Bowls and four Pro Bowls. He died. He was in a memory care facility and he’d lived in that facility for the better part of 10 years, you know, and he had dementia, Parkinson’s, and they sent his brain to Boston. It came back [and had] all types of CTE.”

Dan Hampton was one of the stars on the famed 1985 Bears defense. | John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

Dan Hampton, defensive tackle, Hall of Fame (1979–90; Bears)

“They’re overreacting and mandating all these, you know, concussion thresholds that players have to meet to come back and all that. But here’s the thing: I never had a concussion, so I don’t know. And so in an abstract way, I kind of think maybe I’m the wrong guy for you to talk to.

“But I will tell you this, and I’m not trying to cast aspersions, but there’s a hell of a lot of money out there for players that want to go down the road of proving that they have CTE issues and they can cash in. I don’t know who has, will or whatever. I’m not interested in it, but I know a lot of players are because it’s a lot of money. For instance, we had a certain quarterback on our team that was saying he [had] all this contempt. At a golf tournament, I won a closest-to-the-pin contest about 15 years ago. And he came up to me and said, ‘What iron did you hit?’ I said a 7. He goes, ‘I remember last year I won it, I hit an 8.’ And I said, ‘Really? You can’t remember how to get home, but you remember what iron you hit last year?’ You know what I’m saying? And he laughed.

“I know it’s a real thing … but, I do know this, the media wants a headline. And so, 20% of all pro football players will deal with CTE at some point. I’m going to be 69 next month and I’m just telling you, knock on wood, thank the dear Lord above, [I’m healthy]. When I was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002, John Mackey was there, and he was a past inductee, and he was really kind of nuts. He would come up and start yelling and talking loud and crazy stuff, you know? Everybody kind of rolled their eyes and said it is what it is. But then he passed away a relatively short time after that. So, I know a certain percentage of the players will have to deal with it. But I think 20% is way over the line. I don’t look at stats; I don’t look at all this stuff. I’m just telling you, of my 12 years, the two guys that I know that are dealing with those issues, two out of probably 200 players that I’ve played with. That’s a lot lower than 20%.”

John Hannah (73) blocks for Sam Bam Cunningham. | Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated

John Hannah, guard, Hall of Fame (1973–85; Patriots)

“Up until this last year, I was pretty good. What I’ve got, the issues I have are like in my neck. I’ve got some spurs and some things like that that are going on that are pinching some nerves. But, you know, I can get that fixed pretty good. But as far as my blood pressure and all that kind of stuff, my heart rate, everything, I’m healthy as a bull. I’m still working six-to-eight hours per day on the farm, and I don’t have any problems. I guess I’ve been fortunate, but I just never have had any problems with it.

“I think the players should be protected some, but I think, in a way, it’s kind of gone a little overboard. I see things they call penalties now that were part of the game [when I played]. My biggest thrill was in 1976 when you could only have one head slap instead of multiple. It was just a different game and I chose to play it. I loved the game, and I kind of liked the hitting part of it. It was kind of fun, and it got rid of some of the inward emotion. It’s like boxers. Boxers are going to get up there and get beat up. They know it going out there, and I knew it, too. That was part of it, and I loved the game.

“Our main followers, our fans, were blue-collar guys. They were union guys, workers, you know, guys that got their hands dirty. Those are guys that love football. And today, it’s a different crowd; it’s the fraternity boys that grew up and became CEOs. And it is great, I mean, it’s a money-making machine, but it’s a different game because it’s a different audience.”

Mark Jackson played in three Super Bowls with the Broncos, including Super Bowl XXI against the Giants. | John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

Mark Jackson, wide receiver (1986–94; Broncos, Giants, Colts)

“I have at least four documented concussions. So every time early in my career, every time we played in Minnesota, I got knocked out. I laugh about it, right? I could be angry. I’m not the angry guy, man. I’m not going to play the angry guy role. Although I’m disappointed that the NFL hasn’t shelled out a quarter of a million or three hundred thousand to every player and called it a day as opposed to having this convoluted system of checking guys to see if you actually have CTE. Yeah, I have CTE. It’s almost 100% positive that I do because I have the documented cases in Minnesota. Got knocked out in Seattle. And back then, being knocked out meant you couldn’t go back in and perform because you couldn’t remember where you were.

“I believe football is a business. I didn’t understand that. Your whole life as an athlete, you’re taught that we’re a family. We take care of each other. We look out for each other. We sacrifice for each other. And you think that the NFL is excluded in that, but it’s not until the end of your career that you realize this is a business. It’s not based on even my talent level. It’s based on so many other factors, just like any other business. And just like any other business that, you know, the whole goal is to expand. … And they’ve done a lot of things to help with player safety. To be honest with you, I’m more concerned about former players’ longevity than I am about current players’ safety.”

Warren Moon says he had six diagnosed concussions. | John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

Warren Moon, quarterback, Hall of Fame (1984–2000; Oilers, Vikings, Seahawks, Chiefs)

“I had six diagnosed concussions. I had my first concussion when I was 11 years old playing Pop Warner football, believe it or not. And the thing that helped me is my mom was a nurse, so she knew how to administer me after I had it as far as making sure that she woke me up a couple of times during the night and was checking me for being nauseous or headaches and all those different things that you look for after you had a concussion. But then I went on to have about six of them that were diagnosed. I think I had two in college and four in the NFL. Those are just the ones that I know that I was dinged hard enough to where I couldn’t go back and play. I know I got my bell rung a ton of times where I just kind of shook it off and either walked to the sideline or got back in the huddle and somehow tried to call another play. So I’m sure I had some more throughout my career that I’m really not aware of. You just kind of shook those things off and played through it and kept going.

“I think the benefits have improved, but they haven’t improved enough, especially on the health side of it. I think we should have lifetime health care as well. I don’t know if that’s full lifetime health care, but you should at least be able to be screened every year and to have a free physical every year just to find out where you are. Then after that, I don’t know where it falls based on what type of illnesses or whatever type of disease you have or whatever type of disabilities you have. That’s something that could probably be negotiated on how much of that is paid for or not. But you definitely should have the ability to be checked every year to make sure that you have a complete physical and you can see exactly where you are every year and where you need to maybe improve as the next year comes along. Because a lot of guys go and go and they don’t check themselves. Next thing you know, whatever it is they’re dealing with just kind of pops up. And if they would have been on top of it earlier, they probably could have avoided some of that. So I think if guys are allowed to do that every year, I think it would cut down on a lot of what we see with a lot of guys suffering with a lot of these different ailments and injuries and sicknesses.”