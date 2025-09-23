Lincoln Riley Reveals Key to Success for USC's Rushing Attack
The USC Trojans defeated the Michigan State Spartans to improve their record at 4-0 this season and 2-0 in Big Ten conference play. Lincoln Riley’s team looks dangerous with their balanced offensive attack through the air and on the ground.
Riley went on Trojans Live on Monday evening to discuss the 45-31 win over Michigan State.
What Riley Said
Game to Game Progress
"They’ve definitely been different challenges each week. It’s great to get out to a positive start, really positive start in the league. We’ve shown the ability to have really effective units out there, I think across the board. And now it’s that midseason battle for improvement, you for increased consistency across the board."
Offense Playing Though Injuries
"I don’t think we missed a beat too much. I think the other guys that got opportunities were ready to step in there and play. When (Elijah) Paige went down, the offensive line still continued to play at a pretty high level and our other skill guys did a nice job as well. Good to see our depth show up. That’s just part of it during the season. You’re going to have guys in and out…Really good teams find a way to continue on."
Evaluation of Jayden Maiava
"He’s been pretty steady. He’s handled some of the different challenges that these games have brought on. We played different groups that have tried to attack us, tried to attack him different ways. I think he’s done a good job handling it. Just staying patient and I think just playing a more mature game right now. And I think that’s been a good staying force, not just for our offense but our whole team."
What to Attribute Success To With Rushing Offense
"We’ve played pretty steady on the o-line. I think that’s where you start. I do think the increased usage of our tight ends; that room really coming around has been helpful in that. We’ve done a good job blocking on the perimeter and then we’ve got several guys in that running back room that we feel very confident handing the ball toad feel like they’re going to get most of the yards they’re supposed to and also some that maybe, you know, you don’t expect from time to time. That’s what really good running backs do. We’ve really committed to it. We have a lot of believe and trust in it and we’re going to need to continue to be able to do that. You get in these different games, different challenges, these different environments, a good running back goes a long way."
On Jahkeem Stewart
"He's really got a gift for getting in the backfield. He's got a unique blend of quickness, really fast hands for a guy his age. Then your length is really a factor at that point. Each game he has gotten better, gotten more impactful. This kid is just scratching the surface of what I think he's going to be able to do."
USC Trojans Improve to 4-0
USC has been one of the pleasant surprises in college football this season. It is not just the fact that they are 4-0, it is how they have looked in those wins. Quarterback Jayden Maiava looks comfortable in Lincoln Riley’s offense. In the first four games this season, Maiava has thrown for 1,223 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He has also rushed for four touchdowns.
Against Michigan State, Maiava went 20/26 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans rushing game has complemented the passing game. USC’s running backs; Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders, and King Miller have combined for 845 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Jordan led the way against Michigan State with 157 rushing yards on 18 carries.
USC's next game is a road test against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois is coming off an embarrassing 63-10 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers and will be looking to get back on track in front of their home fans.