All Trojans

Lincoln Riley Reveals Thoughts on USC Trojans, Jayden Maiava in Missouri State Win

The USC Trojans got their 2025 season off to a a great start with a 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley went on Trojans Live to discuss his thoughts on the game and quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley went on Trojans Live on Monday following the Trojans big opening  week win over the Missouri State Bears. Riley gave his takeaways from the game. 

Lincoln Riley: “It Was A Good Start”

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Missouri State Bears Jayden Maiava Husan Longstreet Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Georgia Southern
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I thought the guys handled game one well. It was good to see the group play complimentary football. We dominated in a lot of the big play categories on both sides of the football,” Riley said. “Played a pretty disciplined game, a pretty clean game. I thought we tackled pretty well.”

With USC jumping out to huge lead early, it gave Riley an opportunity to play more players that would not have entered the game otherwise. 

“It was a good start. To be able to play a lot of different guys on both sides of the ball,” Riley said. “I think the value for some of these guys getting their first real experience in the Coliseum, a lot of these guys first time playing football. Chance for us as a staff to evaluate all of these guys when you get them in that game atmosphere is great.”

The Trojans had five different running backs get carries and had 14 different players catch a pass. Nine different Trojans players scored a touchdown. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Missouri State Bears Jayden Maiava Husan Longstreet Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Georgia Southern
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC also was able to get reps in for both quarterback Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet. Maiava started and played the first half, going 15/18 passing for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The freshman Longstreet played the second half and was a perfect 9/9 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown. Longstreet added another 54 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

MORE: USC Trojans Ranked Inside Top 10 After Texas, Alabama, Clemson Upsets?

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Missouri State

MORE: Former USC Star Caleb Williams Seeks To Become 'Unapologetic' Leader

MORE: USC Trojans Betting Odds vs. Georgia Southern: Clay Helton Returns to Coliseum

MORE: USC Trojans Running Backs Turn Heads in Win Over Missouri State

Lincoln Riley Praises Jayden Maiava

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Missouri State Bears Jayden Maiava Husan Longstreet Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Georgia Southern
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley named Jayden Maiava the starting quarterback for the Trojans way back at Big Ten media days. Maiava started the final four games last season for USC. Riley was happy with how Maiava performed in the win over Missouri State.

“He played well. He was steady. He saw the field well. He really didn’t have a bad decision all day. Took care of the ball, made a lot of plays,” Riley said. “He did good job managing the group and he did a good of leading the group on the sideline; very vocal, very into it.”

Maiava now has an overall record of 4-1 as USC's starting quarterback dating back to last season. He has wins over Missouri State, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCLA Bruins, and Texas A&M Aggies. His lone loss was to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Next up for Maiava and the Trojans are the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Sep. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FS1.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football