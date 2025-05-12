USC Trojans 2025 Transfer Portal Class Ranked At Bottom Of Big Ten
The USC Trojans incoming 2025 transfer class is ranked as one of the lowest in the Big Ten. On3 ranks this Trojans transfer class No. 16 in the Big Ten our of the 18 teams.
USC With No. 16 Ranked Recruiting Class In Big Ten
The USC Trojans are No. 16 in the Big Ten on On3’s 2025 transfer portal rankings. Only two teams below USC; the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers. The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 1.
For the 2025 portal cycle, USC has 15 incoming transfers and 26 outgoing, Out of the 15 incoming transfers, 247Sports rates five of them as four-stars; interior offensive lineman J’Onre Reed, interior offensive lineman DJ Wingfield, defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, cornerback DJ Harvey, and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver.
On the other side of things, USC is a losing a lot of talent from last season’s team to the portal. There are eight four-star transfers that left USC; quarterback Miller Moss, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, running back Quinten Joyner, offensive tackle Mason Murphy, wide receiver Duce Robinson, edge rusher DJ Peevy, wide receiver Zachariah Branch, interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and edge rusher Solomon Tuliaupupu.
USC is coming off of their first season as a member of the Big Ten. In the end, they finished conference play with a record of 4-5. What's most frustrating about this mark is USC led all five of their conference games in the fourth quarter, but were unable to hang on.
USC’s 2025 Recruiting Class
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is bringing in the No. 17 overall ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. The class is led by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Longstreet had initially committed to Texas A&M, but decided to stay close to home and flipped to the USC Trojans. USC has 15 other recruits from the class of 2025 that signed with them. This includes five four-star recruits; defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, offensive tackle Alex Payne, offensive tackle Aaron Dunn, cornerback Trestin Castro, and safety Alex Graham.
USC Trojans 2025 Season Outlook
USC is currently a long shot to compete for a Big Ten or National championship in 2025 according to the most recent betting odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
USC is tied for the fifth best odds to win the Big Ten at +3500 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Indiana Hoosiers. The Big Ten favorites are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +210.
For the national championship, USC are long shots with odds of +12000. This is tied for the 23rd best odds, with the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes as the co-favorites at +600.
