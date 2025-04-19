USC Trojans 2025 Win Total, Big Ten Championship Betting Odds
The USC Trojans win total for the 2025 season is currently at 7.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. USC had that same mark on most sportsbooks last season and ended up winning only six games. In their past two seasons, USC has failed to win more than seven regular season games. Will coach Lincoln Riley be able to change that trend in 2025?
USC Trojans Win Total, Big Ten and National Championship Odds
The USC Trojans are one of the long shots to not only win the National Championship, but the Big Ten. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans have odds of +12000 to win the College Football Playoff Championship and odds of +3500 to win the Big Ten.
USC is tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Big Ten with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The four teams ahead of them are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +200, Oregon Ducks at +240, Penn State Nittany Lions at +300, and Michigan Wolverines at +800.
Last season was USC’s first in the Big Ten. They went 4-5. The Trojans overall record was 6-6, and was capped off with a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The line of 7.5 wins is a fair one considering USC has not passed the seven win mark since quarterback Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy 2022 season in which the Trojans went 10-3.
Looking back at the 2024 season, USC failed to close games. In fact, in five of their six losses, they held a lead in the fourth quarter. If they were able to finish games they would have been competing for a College Football Playoff spot instead of barely squeaking into the Las Vegas bowl as a .500 team.
There is a lot of work to do for Lincoln Riley to get this program up and running like the teams at the top of the Big Ten (Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State), and it starts with finishing games.
USC Trojans 2025 Outlook, Key Opponents
The USC Trojans kick off their 2025 season at home against Missouri State on August 30. They have a fairly favorable Big Ten schedule and don’t have to face two of the top teams from a season ago: Penn State and defending national champions, Ohio State.
However, the Trojans have a pair of brutal road games at the defending Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks and the national runner-up Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While the Notre Dame game won't affect the Big Ten standings, USC could boost its resume in the marquee matchup.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava will get the starting nod. Maiava started USC's final four games last season, where they went 3-1. Will this momentum carry over to the 2025 season and beyond?
