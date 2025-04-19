All Trojans

USC Trojans 2025 Win Total, Big Ten Championship Betting Odds

The USC Trojans have a win total of 7.5 set by most betting markets heading into coach Lincoln Riley's fourth year. Additionally, they are tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Big Ten and are long shots to win the National Championship.

Cory Pappas

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans win total for the 2025 season is currently at 7.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. USC had that same mark on most sportsbooks last season and ended up winning only six games. In their past two seasons, USC has failed to win more than seven regular season games. Will coach Lincoln Riley be able to change that trend in 2025?

USC Trojans Win Total, Big Ten and National Championship Odds

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are one of the long shots to not only win the National Championship, but the Big Ten. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans have odds of +12000 to win the College Football Playoff Championship and odds of +3500 to win the Big Ten.

USC is tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Big Ten with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The four teams ahead of them are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +200, Oregon Ducks at +240, Penn State Nittany Lions at +300, and Michigan Wolverines at +800.

Last season was USC’s first in the Big Ten. They went 4-5. The Trojans overall record was 6-6, and was capped off with a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. 

The line of 7.5 wins is a fair one considering USC has not passed the seven win mark since quarterback Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy 2022 season in which the Trojans went 10-3.

Looking back at the 2024 season, USC failed to close games. In fact, in five of their six losses, they held a lead in the fourth quarter. If they were able to finish games they would have been competing for a College Football Playoff spot instead of barely squeaking into the Las Vegas bowl as a .500 team. 

There is a lot of work to do for Lincoln Riley to get this program up and running like the teams at the top of the Big Ten (Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State), and it starts with finishing games. 

MORE: USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit

MORE: USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans 2025 Outlook, Key Opponents 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans kick off their 2025 season at home against Missouri State on August 30. They have a fairly favorable Big Ten schedule and don’t have to face two of the top teams from a season ago: Penn State and defending national champions, Ohio State. 

However, the Trojans have a pair of brutal road games at the defending Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks and the national runner-up Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While the Notre Dame game won't affect the Big Ten standings, USC could boost its resume in the marquee matchup.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava will get the starting nod. Maiava started USC's final four games last season, where they went 3-1. Will this momentum carry over to the 2025 season and beyond?

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football