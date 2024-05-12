Former USC 5-Star Who Transferred to SEC School Shades Trojans
The USC Trojans will look to turn the page on what was an underwhelming 2023 season. After the midway point, things started to spiral for the Trojans. The transfer portal has become the new norm in college football, so it was no surprise when a handful of Trojans entered it and wanted to take their talents elsewhere. One Trojan who did just that to hop to another league program was former five-star recruit defensive back Domani Jackson.
Jackson took his talents to Alabama, and he's already seeing the difference between Los Angeles and Tuscaloosa. In a recent appearance on Winner Circle Athletes, Jackson was shocked at the people in attendance for the Alabama spring game and threw some shade at USC in the process.
Jackson played two years at USC and was a highly touted recruit from Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei High School. The incoming junior chose USC in 2021 over Michigan and the Crimson Tide. He started in 11 games in his freshman season but primarily played on special teams. Last season, he finished the season with 33 total tackles and three pass deflections. Jackson entered the transfer portal in mid-Dec. 2023 and committed to Alabama nine days later.
There's no secret that Alabama has been a more successful program than USC in the past decade or so. They've been a more stable program with a better coach and can grab the better recruits. However, what separates Alabama and, generally, the South is football just means more there. That's no shade at USC, but people live and die with Alabama football.
There are more things to do in Los Angeles and on the West Coast. USC football is not the main attraction, and if you're medicore in L.A., you could quickly become irrelevant. That's nothing against USC, but the way of life is different. However, when the Trojans are dominant, they are the main attraction. We'll see if that becomes the case in the next handful of seasons and beyond.
Jackson will enter the 2024 season as a primary piece for Alabama in the secondary.