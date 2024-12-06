USC Trojans Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss To Visit Missouri, Louisville
USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Miller Moss announced on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate student when it officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9. Moss will visit the Missouri Tigers and Louisville Cardinals next week.
The Southern California native started 10 games in his career, including the first nine of the 2024 season before coach Lincoln Riley made the switch to redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava for the final three games of the season. Moss completed 299 of 454 passes (65.9%) for 3,469 yards with 27 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions over the past four seasons. He was honored during Senior Day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and received a loud cheer from the crowd when he came out of the tunnel.
Missouri is set to lose senior quarterback Brady Cook after the season. Backup quarterback Drew Pyne played in six games this season, completing 59.7% of his passes with three touchdowns versus three interceptions. The Tigers also signed four-star quarterback Matt Zollers in the 2025 cycle. Zollers is rated as the No. 8 quarterback and No. 72 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Louisville has grabbed each of its last two starting quarterback from the transfer portal, Jack Plummer in 2023 and Tyler Shough this past season. Coach Jeff Brohm could go in a similar direction in 2025. Moss made his first career start against the Cardinals in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, where he threw for a USC bowl game record six touchdown passes.
The departure of Moss and redshirt junior Jake Jensen has left the quarterback room very thin, particularly for the bowl game. Maiava is the only quarterback on scholarship left on the roster. USC did sign Corona Centennial (CA) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet in the 2025 recruiting cycle but will need to add another quarterback of their own when the transfer portal opens. The first window of the transfer portal will open on Monday, Dec. 9 and close on Dec. 28 before opening up again after spring practices.
“I have a lot of confidence in Jayden, he played well led us to two big victories and I thought really put us in great position, that was statistically the No. 1 passing defense the other day he did a pretty good job against,” Riley said. “I think he’s gonna continue to progress and get better and better and we obviously have a ton of confidence in he and Husan (Longstreet)and what that room has a chance to become. We’re gonna put a lot of emphasis, put a lot of reps, put a lot of time into those two guys and on top of their skillset I just love the way those two are wired."
