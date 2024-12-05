All Trojans

USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Next?

USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. Hudson is the most senior of the USC receiver room and will have one year of eligibility remaining. USC coach Lincoln Riley may need to find a transfer receiver to fill Hudson's void.

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) looks on before a game against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
The past four years have been nothing short of life-changing. From the moment I first set foot on USC's campus, it felt like home—a place where dreams were within reach and bonds were forged for a lifetime." Hudson wrote. "With that, after much reflection, I've decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining."

In 2024, Hudson finished with 462 receiving yards on 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

"This decision is not made lightly, but I am confident that God has an exciting plan for me in this next chapter. I step forward with gratitude for my time at USC and anticipation for what lies ahead."

Hudson led the Trojans as he tallied a career-high 5 catches for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns against LSU. He made a “catch of the year” worthy one- handed, acrobatic catch in the second quarter mimicking Odell Beckham Jr. ’s most famous catch. 

In three seasons at USC, the 6-foot-1 Hudson totaled 655 receiving yards, 57 receptions and five touchdowns. He is a product of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana (Calif.) and a former four-star recruit.

USC's receiving unit lacked a clear No. 1 target this season. Makai Lemon led the Trojans with 665 receiving yards on 46 receptions and three touchdowns. Zachariah Branch had the second-most receiving yards with 503 on 47 catches and one touchdown.

"I definitely understand the question," said Lincoln Riley on if he hopes a number one receiver takes the reigns. "It’s kind of hard to force. Every receiving corps is different. We’ve had years where we’ve kind of had a clear-cut 1 or 2 that are kind of just way ahead of everybody else, and those are going to be guys you know you’re going to feature every week, no matter what."

Hudson's experience will be coveted in the transfer portal, which will officially open on Monday, Dec. 9 and close on Saturday, Dec. 28. Hudson's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Valuation from On3 is $216,000.

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks could be a potential landing spot. Oregon will be losing it's top receiver in Tez Johnson, along with senior Traeshon Holden and likely transfer Evan Stewart. The Ducks will look to reload at the position and Hudson could be a great option.

USC and coach Lincoln Riley may need to find a transfer portal player to replace Hudson's productivity as well.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

