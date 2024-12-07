USC Trojans Bowl Game Prediction: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M Aggies?
The USC Trojans finished the 2024 season with a 6-6 record, earning themselves a bowl game berth
What bowl are the Trojans projected to play in, and who might their potential opponents be?
Bowl Projections for USC Trojans
The USC Trojans 2024 regular season didn’t go exactly how they wanted with a 6-6 finish, but there is a bowl game to play. While the year didn't go like they wanted, a bowl game is still an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and development against a quality opponent. In addition, the team gets extra practice time to build towards next season.
CBS Sport's Jerry Palm projects USC to be in the Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse. The Orange went 9-3 this season and finished tied for fourth place in the ACC. The Sun Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. PT on CBS.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach on the other hand project the Trojans to be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against either Missouri or Texas A&M. Both of these teams were in the top half of the SEC, with Missouri finishing at 9-3 and Texas A&M at 8-4. The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for December 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Trojans Have Rocky 2024 Regular Season
The USC Trojans had a rollercoaster of a 2024 season. It started off with an impressive 2-0 start with wins over LSU and Utah State. USC was ranked as high as No. 11 in there country in the AP Top-25 Poll. First year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn looked to be the missing piece after the Trojans had back to back great defensive performances to open the season.
After that Utah State game, things went downhill. USC constantly failed to close out games and was allergic to winning on the road. The Trojans lost five of their next seven games and a bow game appearance seemed very much in jeopardy with a record of 4-5.
USC coach Lincoln Riley made the decision to bench quarterback Miller Moss for Jayden Maiava. Maiava won his first two starts against Nebraska and UCLA to lock up the bowl berth. In the Trojans final game, they reverted back to their midseason woes in a 49-35 loss to Notre Dame.
After a promising start, 6-6 will be viewed as a disappointment for USC in their first year as a member of the Big Ten conference.
