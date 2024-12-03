USC Trojans' Matt Entz Raves About Freshman Linebacker Desman Stephens II's Potential
USC Trojans freshman linebacker Desman Stephens II has only begun to scratch the surface of the player he can become during his time in the Cardinal and Gold.
Stephens was a late bloomer coming out of Clarkston (MI) in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He flew on the Trojans radar late in the process and they offered the Michigan native in early November 2023. Stephens took a visit out west a couple of weeks later, committed on Thanksgiving, signed his letter of intent in December and by January he was enrolled in campus.
A high school receiver and safety, Stephens has worked to develop as a linebacker for the Trojans. USC linebacker coach Matt Entz raved on Monday about what the potential and work ethic of the young player.
“You’re talking about a big, long, rangy athlete,”Entz said. “A young man that played safety in high school, still possesses some of those movements skills but has put 20 pounds on now and so he’s pushing 235, 240 probably after Thanksgiving, closer to 240 maybe. Glass ceiling right now, don’t know where he can be. I’m excited, I love his approach for a young guy.
“He’s all about notes, he shows them to me, he has an iPad full of them every week. The little things are big to him and when you have an 18-year-old who’s willing to detail his work like Dez is right now it just makes you smile, it makes you appreciative that there’s still those type of kids out there and they need to be at USC,” Entz continued.
Stephens appeared in all 12 games this season, primarily on special teams and as a reserve with seniors Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb playing a majority of the snaps at inside linebacker. His biggest contribution came in week 7 against the Penn State Nittany Lions when he recorded a season-high 16 snaps. Stephens flashed his defensive back skills when he dropped deep into coverage and picked off Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, returning it for 42 yards.
Mascarenas-Arnold and Cobb are in there last year of eligibility and the Trojans will turn to Stephens in his sophomore season to take on a larger role. As USC continues this new era of football in the Big Ten football, Entz is looking for linebackers to fit the mold of playing in a physical conference.
“I think that now we’ve navigated the Big Ten, I think we realized that there is a physical presence that’s going to be required,” Entz said. “Things you cannot ignore is you need length, and you need the size to add weight to it. Dez is 6’3” and he’s probably maxing out where he needs to be, but he is a physical presence."
USC remains in pursuit of JSerra Catholic (CA) four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo. The local product was on campus this past weekend and the Trojans have emerged as the favorite over rival Notre Dame to land the elite linebacker, according to On3 and 247Sports. USC also has commitments from four-star San Clemente (CA) linebacker Matai Tagoa'i and four-star Buford (GA) linebacker Jadon Perlotte.
