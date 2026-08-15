Four USC Trojans Freshmen Who Could Start Week 1 Against San Jose State

USC signed an impressive haul of high school recruits in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. With 33 new freshmen and the pedigree of the class, it’s fair to assume the Trojans would have some instant impact players.

Here are four freshmen that could be in the starting lineup when USC opens the season against San Jose State on Aug. 29.

Trent Mosley, Receiver

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

While watching Trent Mosley rewrite the Trinity League and California hierarchy last fall, there was a belief the four-star receiver could be the leading candidate to replace Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon in the slot.

Once spring began, it felt more realistic and by the end of spring, it felt like a sure bet. Mosley is a dynamic player that has given USC defensive backs fits from the moment he’s arrived.

The reigning MaxPreps California Player of the Year is a smooth route runner and a natural glider with the ball in his hands. Mosley can take a screen pass the distance or run by defenders and create explosive plays down the field. And similar to Lemon, he plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10 frame.

Mark Bowman, Tight End

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Mark Bowman felt like a lock to be a day one starter at tight end when he announced his commitment last May. Bowman is a unique talent that was coveted by every major program across the country and USC placed a premium on keeping him in Southern California.

The tight end position became a big part of the Trojans offense for the first time under Lincoln Riley. Now the USC coach has his most talented player at the position since Mark Andrews almost a decade ago at Oklahoma. Bowman offers position flexibility and can be used as an offensive chess piece. He's added 10 pounds this offseason to play tight end in the Big Ten.

Southern Cal wasn't relentless in their pursuit of the five-star recruit from Mater Dei (Calif.) last spring or make a significant NIL investment for him not be a focal point of the offense from day one.

Luke Wafle, Defensive End

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Defensive end Luke Wafle has not played a game yet in the Cardinal and Gold, but based on the feedback from players, it’s easy to see why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. His 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame stands out but so does his approach to the game on and off the field. He moves like a pro, not a typical freshman.

Junior Kameryn Crawford is very likely to start at one of the defensive end spots. Whether junior Jide Abasiri starts at end or tackle could determine whether or not Wafle’s in the lineup. USC does also return senior Braylan Shelby, who has appeared in 37 career games, including nine starts.

The New Jersey native has the highest upside of any player in the room and the more he shines on the practice field, the harder it becomes for him not to end up in the starting lineup.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Receiver

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

This one has a little bit of an asterisk next to it. No slight to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, but it is dependent on the status of sophomore Tanook Hines.

Hines missed all of spring and has yet to practice in fall camp, and the Trojans season begins at the end of August. If Dixon-Wyatt starts, it’s because he’s earned it. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product drew buzz from the very first day of spring practice. He continued to standout the rest of the month and carried that momentum into fall camp.

Dixon-Wyatt adds an explosive element that would be missing with the absence of Hines. The local star is a polished player that has developed a very good rapport with quarterback Jayden Maiava since he’s been on campus. He is also the third Trinity League player on here, showing the importance of USC recruiting players from the toughest conference in high school football.

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