Game Day Hub: USC vs. Utah

The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their sixth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Utah.

*Reminder: All fans 12 and older attending USC Football game day activities on campus within the campus perimeter will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to access campus PLUS complete Trojan Check self-attestation.*

USC vs. Utah :

Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: FOX

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds :

Spread: USC: -105 [-3.5] | Utah: -110 [+3.5]

Total: USC: -105 [U 52.5] | Utah: -110 [O 52.5]

USC vs. Utah News :

