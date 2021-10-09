    • October 9, 2021
    Game Day Hub: USC vs. Utah

    The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes, Oct. 9 at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
    The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their sixth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Utah.

    *Reminder: All fans 12 and older attending USC Football game day activities on campus within the campus perimeter will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to access campus PLUS complete Trojan Check self-attestation.*

    USC vs. Utah :

    Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

    Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

    Location: Los Angeles, California

    TV: FOX

    Radio: 790 KABC

    Streaming: FuboTV

    Betting Odds :

    Spread: USC: -105 [-3.5] | Utah: -110 [+3.5]

    Total: USC: -105 [U 52.5] | Utah: -110 [O 52.5]

    USC vs. Utah News :

    How To Watch: USC vs. Utah

    Donte Williams Modifies Game Day Routine Ahead of Utah Game

    USC Defense Preparing for Dangerous Utah Run Game

    USC vs. Utah: 10 Things To Know

    USC vs. Utah: Betting Odds

