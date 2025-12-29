Why Hiring USC's D'Anton Lynn Makes Sense For Penn State
In this story:
USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is reportedly nearing a deal to be the next defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2026 according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Lynn spent two seasons on USC coach Lincoln Riley’s staff and will now make the cross country move to Penn State.
Why It Makes Sense For Penn State
Lynn was hired by USC prior to the 2024 season to be their defensive coordinator. His previous stop was right across the city of Los Angeles as the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins. Lynn took over a USC defensive unit that was one of the worst in the country. He stepped in right away and the defense immediately improved to being in the middle of the pack.
This season, the USC defense led by Lynn allowed an average of 22.4 points per game. In 2023, the year before Lynn was hired, USC allowed a stunning 34.4 points per game. Lynn has experience now in the Big Ten and also has an NFL background as an assistant and safeties coach with numerous teams. It's a strong hire for Penn State, who will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.
Why would Lynn be leaving for Penn State? On the surface it may seem like a lateral move. USC and Penn State are both two of the biggest brands in the Big Ten. What could be a factor in this is that Lynn played his college football for Penn State from 2008-2011 as a defensive back. For his college career, he totaled 159 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and five passes defended.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a disastrous season that resulted in the midseason firing of longtime coach James Franklin. They ended up hiring former Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell as head coach. Campbell now appears to have his guy on the defensive side of the ball in Lynn.
MORE: What TCU Is Saying About USC’s Offense Before Alamo Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Back Clarifies Injury Status Ahead Of Alamo Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Breakout Candidates Following NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Departures
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
USC Loses D’Anton Lynn
Just days before USC concludes their 2025 season in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs, they appear to be losing their defensive coordinator. Penn State is closing in on a deal to sign Lynn.
ESPN's Pete Thamel posted on social media that “the sides have been in talks for weeks, with the buyout from USC looming as the issue holding up the hire.”
With Lynn leaving, the Trojans will now have to find someone else to be their defensive coordinator moving forward. It will be interesting to see if Riley decides to stay in-house and hire an assistant coach already on the staff or go outside the box like he did with Lynn two offseasons ago.
This will be a massive decision for Riley and the Trojans as they look to make their first College Football Playoff next season.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1