Why Hiring USC's D'Anton Lynn Makes Sense For Penn State

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is reportedly nearing a deal to be the next defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2026 according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Lynn spent two seasons on USC coach Lincoln Riley’s staff and will now make the cross country move to Penn State.

Why It Makes Sense For Penn State

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Lynn was hired by USC prior to the 2024 season to be their defensive coordinator. His previous stop was right across the city of Los Angeles as the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins. Lynn took over a USC defensive unit that was one of the worst in the country. He stepped in right away and the defense immediately improved to being in the middle of the pack.

This season, the USC defense led by Lynn allowed an average of 22.4 points per game. In 2023, the year before Lynn was hired, USC allowed a stunning 34.4 points per game. Lynn has experience now in the Big Ten and also has an NFL background as an assistant and safeties coach with numerous teams. It's a strong hire for Penn State, who will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.

Why would Lynn be leaving for Penn State? On the surface it may seem like a lateral move. USC and Penn State are both two of the biggest brands in the Big Ten. What could be a factor in this is that Lynn played his college football for Penn State from 2008-2011 as a defensive back. For his college career, he totaled 159 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and five passes defended.

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions are coming off a disastrous season that resulted in the midseason firing of longtime coach James Franklin. They ended up hiring former Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell as head coach. Campbell now appears to have his guy on the defensive side of the ball in Lynn.

MORE: What TCU Is Saying About USC’s Offense Before Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Back Clarifies Injury Status Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Breakout Candidates Following NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Departures

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC Loses D’Anton Lynn

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Just days before USC concludes their 2025 season in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs, they appear to be losing their defensive coordinator. Penn State is closing in on a deal to sign Lynn.

ESPN's Pete Thamel posted on social media that “the sides have been in talks for weeks, with the buyout from USC looming as the issue holding up the hire.”

Penn State is closing in on a deal to hire USC's D'Anton Lynn as the next defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. The sides have been in talks for weeks, with the buyout from USC looming as the issue holding up the hire. pic.twitter.com/PlBk77GusP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 29, 2025

With Lynn leaving, the Trojans will now have to find someone else to be their defensive coordinator moving forward. It will be interesting to see if Riley decides to stay in-house and hire an assistant coach already on the staff or go outside the box like he did with Lynn two offseasons ago.

This will be a massive decision for Riley and the Trojans as they look to make their first College Football Playoff next season.