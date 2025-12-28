Three New Year's Resolutions For The USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley In 2026

With a 9-3 record on the season and looking to earn their second 10-win season in the last four years under coach Lincoln Riley, the No. 16 USC Trojans aim to finish off with a victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. USC is set to enter the 2026 season with championship aspirations and look to improve in several areas on their team in the offseason.

While USC’s season is set to wrap up before the calendar flips to 2026, here are three New Year’s resolutions for the Trojans football team entering what is expected to be a season filled with high stakes for coach Riley’s group.

Win a Road Game

Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Riley’s four-year tenure as coach for USC, the Trojans have struggled to win games away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, especially against top-25 opponents. That struggle was on full display for USC this season, as all three of the Trojans' losses came on the road to Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 11 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 5 Oregon (Nov. 22).

With high expectations entering Riley’s fifth season, the Trojans will need to overcome the obstacle they have struggled with in the last few seasons and win a game on the road. Winning away from Los Angeles is critical in USC’s efforts to reach the College Football Playoff.

USC’s road schedule next season features two challenging games against the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions. The Trojans will also face Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin on the road.

Reach the College Football Playoff

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After falling just short of reaching their goal this season, many USC fans are expecting and hoping that the Trojans take a step forward and make the CFP for the first time. USC has several returning talented players on both offense and defense, not to mention the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Key returners for the Trojans on offense include starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, along with wide receiver Tanook Hines. On defense, USC is set to return defensive linemen Kameryn Crawford, Floyd Boucard, and Jahkeem Stewart. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald is also a key player for the Trojans defense set to return for the 2026 season.

With so much buzz surrounding the program entering next season, it’s only fitting that the Trojans are one of the 12 teams in the CFP in 2026. Failing to reach that goal for the Trojans would cause intense outrage among the Trojans' faithful, most likely directed at Riley.

Clean Up Penalties

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In all three of USC’s losses this season, penalties played a major factor in the Trojans coming up short. The penalties committed by USC happened in critical moments during the game, which stalled their momentum and the Trojans ability to make game-changing plays. This season, USC committed 71 penalties, averaging 5.92 per game.

With the Trojans expected to face a much more difficult schedule during the 2026 season, USC must play disciplined football on both sides to earn key wins that will contribute to the team’s championship aspirations.

In addition to USC’s road tests against Penn State and Indiana, the Trojans have a much more difficult home schedule than they did this season with matchups against Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington.

