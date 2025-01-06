Georgia, Alabama Pushing To Flip USC Trojans Four-Star Commit Xavier Griffin
The USC Trojans are attempting to build a big class of 2026. One significant recruiting battle that USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans earned a commitment from is four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. While Griffin is committed to USC, it may not be a complete guarantee as other schools continue to reach out.
The Navy All-American Bowl will take place on Jan. 11, and Griffin is one of the recruits who will participate, despite being in the class of 2026. Griffin spoke to On3 about participating in the bowl and his commitment to USC. The four-star prospect also discussed the other teams reaching out to him.
“Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Florida and a lot of other schools are still pushing. It is really the same now as it was before I committed to USC. Nobody is giving up,” Griffin told On3. “I will take a normal amount of visits. A lot of schools are pushing for me to visit for Junior Days too, but I have not scheduled anything. Alabama, Georgia, and some others have reached out to me about visiting in January. Of course, USC has too. I may take a couple of visits, but I am not sure to where or when yet.”
Although Griffin is not giving a list of schools he said he thinks Georgia and Alabama will get official visits. Griffin is the No. 24 player in the nation, the No. 2 linebacker, and the No. 2 player from Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Being a Georgia native, the school has remained in contact with the prospect. Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is the Bulldogs' coach keeping Griffin interested.
“Coach Schumann has coached some great linebackers at Georgia,” Griffin said. “I like that about Georgia and how all the guys are connected there. They are good football people, Athens is a good place to be around and the staff is really together.”
While Griffin is speaking to other teams, his commitment to the USC Trojans remains strong. Griffin told On3 that his commitment is still a lock.
“The biggest things that keep me committed to USC are the great coaches, the development, the fan base and L.A. There is not a lot not to like about L.A. The guys coaching me on my side of the ball have coached where I want to go, so that is big for me too,” Griffin said. “Coach Riley is an offensive-minded head coach and the offense is always taken care of with him. On my side of the ball, I have coach (Eric) Henderson and coach (D’Anton) Lynn, both came from the NFL and they have a great scheme for me.”
Per On3, USC's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the nation. Griffin knows the program is building a strong future and wants to be a part of that.
“They keep getting top recruits in and the biggest thing is, to just get the right guys in. The scheme is elite, but you have to have the guys and they are starting to get those guys,” Griffin said.
Being from the class of 2026, Griffin has time to settle in on his final decision. Riley and the USC Trojans staff will push for the four-star linebacker to keep his commitment.
