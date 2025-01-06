Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Leads Game-Winning Drive, Snaps 10-Game Losing Streak
It’s a story heard far too often for comfort this season for Chicago Bears fans. It's a one-possession game with less than two minutes remaining. The Bears offense and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams have the ball, and the game is on the line. More times than not this season, that’s a scenario that’s ended in writhing heartbreak.
Today, there was light at the end of the tunnel. The Bears snapped a franchise-record-equaling losing streak and beat their division rival Green Bay Packers 24-22 on a game-winning field goal as time expired. The former USC Trojans quarterback became the first Bears quarterback to win a game in Lambeau Field since Jay Cutler in 2015.
“This year was challenging, and that’s awesome. Being able to go through it. Being able to have a positive mindset, whether I’m in front of media, in front of teammates, or at home…understanding that i get to do this as a job….it’s something i love…it’s a pleasure being able to be here with these guys," said Williams to Marquee Sports Network reports after the game.
The closing moments of the game felt like a movie you’d seen umpteen times and knew how it would end. Today, there was an alternate ending. Williams led the Bears down the field on the game-winning drive to get the offensive unit in field goal range with literally two seconds on the game clock. The drive was eerily similar to the game-ending sequence that took place the last time these two teams faced off with Williams leading the team down for a last-second kick.
On that November afternoon, the Cairo Santos kick was blocked, and the Bears’ effort was for naught. Santos nailed a 51-yard for the win today. Even as a spectator, that sight felt cathartic. This chapter of Bears football ends with a win against a division rival and hope for the future. Williams’s constant response to adversity is one of the biggest reasons why the hope feels warranted.
Caleb Williams's total rookie statistics finish at 242-of-385 passing, 62.8 percent completion, 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 87.8 passer rating, and just six interceptions. On the ground, Williams had 489 rushing yards and just two fumbles lost despite the ridiculously high sack and pressure rate faced this season. Williams also finished with the fifth-highest single-season passing yards total in franchise history.
According to the NFL on FOX broadcast, Williams finished ranked fourth in completion percentage, fourth in rushing yards per game, and first in touchdown to interception ratio for number one overall rookie quarterbacks in the common draft era. That dates back to 1967, and 28 other quarterbacks have been taken first overall in that span.
“He’s got a killer instinct. . . going to be a franchise quarterback.” Said interim coach Thomas Brown.
This season didn’t go according to plan by any means. However, the Bears have their quarterback of the future and a load of cap space to work with. That’s more than you could say in past years.
