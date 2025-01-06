USC Trojans Top Transfer Portal Targets After Emmanuel Pregnon Departure
The USC Trojans offensive line took another hit on Friday with the news that Emmanuel Pregnon would be entering the transfer portal. Pregnon is the 21st player on the 2024 Trojans roster to announce their intention to enter the transfer portal.
What players are still available in the transfer portal that can replace Pregnon on the offensive line?
Top Offensive Lineman in Transfer Portal
Losing Emmanuel Pregnon to the transfer portal is a big loss for the USC Trojans. Pregnon is now the top available offensive lineman in the transfer portal. Who can USC pursue to fill the void that Pregnon is leaving?
The options in the transfer portal are more limited now. Every four-star offensive lineman that entered the portal has already committed to a school. The highest rated offensive lineman that is still available in the portal is former Central Connecticut State offensive tackle, Rahtrel Perry. Perry is rated as a three-star transfer and ranked as the No. 11 overall offensive tackle in the portal per 247Sports. He is listed at 6-7, 323 pounds.
The next best available offensive lineman is interior offensive lineman Zy Crisler. Crisler spent the past three seasons at Illinois. He is rated as three-star transfer and ranked as the No. 14 overall interior offensive lineman in the portal per 247Sports. He is listed at 6-6, 335 pounds.
21 USC Trojans Enter Portal
Emmanuel Pregnon is the 21st USC Trojan to enter the transfer portal. On the flip side, USC has only had 6 players announce their intention to transfer to them. This is not good if you are Lincoln Riley. USC has regressed in each of the past two seasons under Riley. With their incoming recruiting class and the amount of outgoing transfers they have had to key players, this trend could continue in 2025.
When Riley was hired by USC prior to the 2022 season, they were coming off of a disastrous 4-8 season. Riley immediately turned things around and improved USC’s record to 11-3 in year one at the helm. Since then, the Trojans have gotten worse in each season.
In 2023, despite having quarterback Caleb Williams and an explosive offense, USC went 8-5. They addressed their defensive woes in the offseason by hiring defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Even with a much improved defense, USC still struggled mightily in 2024. The Trojans went 7-6.
USC has major holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Time is running out for them to fill them before the 2025 season kicks off.
