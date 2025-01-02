USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA, Oregon
The USC Trojans have been gaining momentum for the 2026 recruiting cycle and emerged as the favorite to land Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux. The blue-chip prospect is also being heavily pursued by a number West Coast programs, including UCLA, Oregon, Washington and Arizona.
Redeaux is the No. 10 running back and No. 106 overall prospects according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The local product made a trip to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch the Trojans shutout Utah State 48-0 on Sept. 7. USC coach Lincoln Riley also watched Redeaux play in the first half of Oaks Christian’s win over Hesperia in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs in early November.
Riley has dived into the transfer portal to find his leading rusher in each of his three seasons as the Trojans coach, Travis Dye in 2022, MarShawn Lloyd in 2023 and Woody Marks in 2024. And depending on if New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders emerges as the bellcow in 2025, he would be the fourth.
"I've said it many times," Riley said in December. "I want us to be a developmental program. I really want us to rely on high school recruiting as much as we can.”
The Trojans signed two running backs in the 2025 cycle, Dinwiddle (VA) four-star Harry Dalton and Southlake Carroll (TX) three-star Riley Wormley.
USC has struggled to consistently land elite in-state talent in recent years with many schools like Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M poaching blue-chip prospects in the Trojans backyard. However, in the 2026 cycle, USC is working to flip that narrative and have put an emphasis on recruiting Southern California.
Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons announced his verbal pledge to the Trojans on Dec. 13. Sermons is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 27 overall prospect according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Sermons father, Rodney, played running back at USC from 1994-97. The younger Sermons was a frequent visitor at USC last spring and in the fall, playing his high school football less than 50 miles from campus.
Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart has been committed to the Trojans since October 2023. Lockhart is the No. 5 cornerback and No. 57 overall prospect. Five of the seven commits from the Trojans 2026 class are from California. USC has the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
