Georgia Bulldogs Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Miami

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch has announced he will transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs, with his brother, Zion. Georgia and coach Kirby Smart were just knocked out of the College Football Playoff in quarterfinal round in a 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Branch brothers were two of the 21 USC Trojans who left coach Lincoln Riley's program via transfer portal this season.

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Georgia and coach Kirby Smart were just knocked out of the College Football Playoff in quarterfinal round in a 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Gaining one of the best receivers in the country for next season will certainly help turn the momentum around in Athens.

The Branch brothers entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17. Riley and the USC Trojans recruited Branch as a five-star wide receiver from the class of 2023. In two seasons, Branch totaled 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 14 yards per punt return and 18.9 yards per kick return. In 2023, Branch earned first-team All-American honors.

Zachariah Branch was the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player in the nation in the transfer portal per the On3 Industry Rankings. The brothers visited Georgia, Miami, Arizona State, Tennessee, and Texas.

“What an incredible journey it’s been here at USC. I am filled with appreciation for the opportunity to be a Trojan, put on the cardinal and gold and represent this University. I am thankful for the love and support from my coaches, teammates, advisors, football staff, and professors,” Branch posted to social media. “It’s been an honor to play for such a prestigious program, and I’m grateful to Coach Riley, Coach Huard, and Coach Simmons for believing in me, and giving me the chance to contribute. The memories I’ve made with my teammates both on and off the field means the world to me.”

The Hurricanes made a late push to add to their wide receiver room. Miami has lost wide receivers Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, and Sam Brown. Restrepo, George, and Brown declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and Horton transferred to Alabama.

USC recruited Zion Branch as a four-star prospect from the class of 2022. In transfer portal rankings, Zion as a three-star player, the No. 23 safety, and the No. 252 player in the nation, per On3. He played in 19 games through three seasons, totaling 42 tackles, three were tackles for loss and one sack. 

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) breaks up a pass for USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Georgia’s connections are strong with the family. James Coley recruited them at Texas A&M, David Hill is from Las Vegas and has known them for a long time, and Donte Williams recruited Zion to USC,” On3’s Pete Nakos said.

