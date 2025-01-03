Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Defends Offensive Line, Talks Future Head Coach
Hope. It’s a word fans of the Chicago Bears are far too familiar with. Whether it be a lack of hope in the team or all the hope in the world that the progress is for real this time. The Bears season has been a colossal disappointment on every level. After a ten-game losing streak, Chicago has one game remaining against the NFC North foe Green Bay Packers. In a mid-week press conference, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams addressed the media for one of the final times this season.
In what felt like an exit interview of sorts, the former USC Trojan quarterback was forthright about some of his struggles as a developing player. He also threw his much-maligned and oft-criticized offensive line a public bone by taking accountability for his role in the heavy sack numbers the Bears offense has accumulated over the year. Among other topics, the desirable traits of a new head coach were also brought up.
"The connotation behind my offensive line has been annoying and frustrating because they work their tail off to go out there. Whether guys are fighting injuries. Whether guys can’t play and we have other guys stepping up….I've taken sacks, yes. A good amount have been on me." said Caleb Williams of the negative attention his offensive line has received over the course of the season.
Williams has been sacked more than any quarterback in the National Football League this season and more than any quarterback in Chicago Bears history. It’s true, holding on to the ball too long has been an issue at times. The offensive line has been abysmal in pass protection as well. The constant rotation of bodies due to injury, poor performance, and coaching change takes a toll as well.
Williams’s display of leadership at the press conference is a welcomed sight and a step in the right direction. However, surrounding Williams with a better offensive line, more stability in the building day in and day out, and having a full off-season of work with those players and coaches has to be at the very top of the priority list of the Chicago decision-makers.
Speaking of, the subject of coaching has been brought up ad nauseam. Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Pete Carroll, and now sitting coaches like the Cowboys' Mike McCarthy have been linked to the job.
"A coach that challenges myself, but also challenges us as players. Whether it’s on the field, with character, doesn’t matter. Just a coach that challenges us. A man of his word. A disciplined coach…A guy that wants to win." Williams said when asked what characteristics he’s hoping for with the future Bears coach.
The Bears will look vastly different next season, hopefully in a good way. Caleb Williams is hopeful of a successful rebuild. One thing is for sure: the Bears faithful will never give up on the team, no matter what. If no one else has hope, they will.
