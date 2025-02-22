Chicago Bears' Quarterback Caleb Williams Stars In Commercial With Jim McMahon
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams stars alongside former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon in a new commercial for Topps, a trading card company that has been around for nearly 100 years.
McMahon was the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in their lone Super Bowl championship in the 1985 season. With Williams heralded as the future franchise quarterback for Chicago, seeing him and McMahon in a commercial together must excite Bears fans.
How Far Can Caleb Williams Take the Chicago Bears?
After playing at Oklahoma and USC in college, Caleb Williams was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Williams was a slam dunk pick that had future star written all over him, instilling life in a Bears fanbase that has been down for quite some time. Will Williams be able to put the city and the team on his back and guide them to a place where they haven't been in decades?
Williams had an up and down rookie season and finished with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Bears are still the only current NFL team that has yet to produce a 4,000 yard passing season in their franchise history.
Considering the circumstances of the 2024 season for the rookie, Bears fans shouldn't be discouraged one year into the Williams era. The future looks much brighter with incoming first year coach Ben Johnson. Johnson was previously the offensive coordiantor for the high flying Detroit Lions offense.
It was a rough 2024 season for the Bears, as they fired coach Matt Eberflus was fired midseason in the middle of a 10-game losing streak. Chicago finished 5-12 after getting off to a 4-2 start. Williams was in the middle of all this as a rookie, and had three different offensive play callers during the season.
The Bears also had one of the lowest rated offensive lines in football according to PFF, and allowed Williams to be sacked a league high 68 times. This was the third most sacks taken by a quarterback in NFL history, only behind David Carr’s 76 in 2005 and Randall Cunningham’s 72 in 1986.
The Lone Chicago Bears Starting Quarterback To Win A Super Bowl
Jim McMahon was the quarterback for the Chicago Bears from 1982 through 1988. McMahon is most known for his 1985 season. He had career bests in passing yards and passing touchdowns to make the lone Pro Bowl of his career. Furthermore in 1985, behind a dominant defense, McMahon engineered the Bears offense to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
The Chicago Bears are one of the oldest and most historic franchises in the NFL. Despite this, they have only won one Super Bowl and appeared in two. Chicago won the Super Bowl in 1985 and lost in the Super Bowl in the 2006 season.