Predicting Every Game Of USC Trojans' 2025 Schedule
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are entering their second season as members of the Big Ten, and there is a new optimism surrounding the program after the hiring of USC general manager Chad Bowden and a number of front office staff.
While Bowden's impact in recruiting and the transfer portal might not be felt until future seasons, what will 2025 look like for the Trojans? With key games against the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame, and Oregon Ducks, can USC contend for a Big Ten title? Will Riley make his first College Football Playoff appearance with the Trojans in 2025?
FanDuel currently has USC's win total set at 7.5. The odds for the Trojans to win eight games are -118, while the odds for seven wins or under are -104, according to FanDuel's sportsbook.
Aug. 30 - Missouri State: W
USC opens up the season hosting Missouri State in what should be a tune-up game for the Trojans and quarterback Jayden Maiava. USC's offensive line will be replacing multiple key pieces like center Jonah Monheim and guard Emmanuel Pregnon, but the offense will return receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
The Trojans' offensive firepower should be enough to get the win over Missouri State.
Sept. 6 - Georgia Southern: W
Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for USC's Week 2 matchup. Helton spent over a decade coaching for the Trojans, including seven seasons as the program's head coach. He might be looking for revenge against USC after being fired two games into the 2021 season, but the Trojans should come away with the victory.
Sept. 13 - @ Purdue: W
USC opens Big Ten play against Purdue. Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has continued to rebuild the USC defense in order to compete at a Big Ten level, adding former NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan as the team's linebackers coach.
The Boilermakers struggled in 2024, finishing 1-11 and firing coach Ryan Walters. Newly hired coach Barry Odom will look to turn the Boilermakers around, but the Trojans have enough talent and coaching on both ends to beat Purdue on the road.
Sept. 20 - Michigan State: W
USC could start the season with four straight wins if they take care of business against Michigan State at home. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith took over in 2024, and Michigan State finished 5-7. Smith was 1-2 against USC in his time at Oregon State, and he will move to 1-3 as the Trojans start the year with four consecutive wins.
Sept. 27 - @ Illinois: L
The Trojans struggled away from the Coliseum in 2024 under Riley, losing to Michigan Minnesota, Maryland, and Washington on the road. They lost multiple games they shouldn't have after holding a lead in the fourth quarter, but can the ability to close games be fixed in one offseason? The Trojans show some inconsistencies at Illinois and come away with the loss before the bye week.
Oct. 11 - Michigan: W
Should USC fall to the Fighting Illinis, the Trojans will have an extra week with the sour taste in their mouths. With revenge on the mind after last year's close loss, USC will come out firing against Michigan as the Wolverines travel into the Coliseum and lose to the Trojans.
Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood is expected to compete for playing time as a freshman at Michigan, which could provide an intriguing matchup against USC's defense.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Quarterback Caleb Williams Stars In Commercial With Jim McMahon
MORE: Can USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Titan Davis over Penn State, Michigan, Texas?
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Surges To No. 1 After Flipping Elite QB Jonas Williams
Oct. 18 - @ Notre Dame: L
Against Notre Dame in 2024, Maiava finished the game with 360 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He tacked on two rushing touchdowns, but the Trojans ultimately fell 49-35. The Fighting Irish and coach Marcus Freeman are coming off an appearance in the CFP National Championship, and their physicality on both the offensive and defensive line will be difficult to overcome.
Riley is 1-2 against Notre Dame in his time at USC, and the Trojans are projected to be underdogs in South Bend when they take on the Fighting Irish.
Nov. 1 - @ Nebraska: W
USC beat Nebraska 28-20 last season as the Trojans defense led the way with two interceptions off of Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Although Nebraska, Raiola, and coach Matt Rhule will be looking for revenge, they won't be able to knock off Riley and the Trojans.
Nov. 8 - Northwestern: W
Northwestern is 7-11 in Big Ten games over the past two seasons, and the Trojans should have enough talent to get past the Wildcats at home in 2025. Still, anything can happen in November college football games, especially as USC continues its transition into the Big Ten.
Nov. 15 - Iowa: W
Iowa is known for slow-paced, low-scoring games. USC will get the victory at home, scoring just enough to keep the Hawkeyes' offense at bay. The game against Iowa will prove as a litmus test for Lynn's defense and the Trojan's ability to compete in the Big Ten through a full season.
Nov. 22 - @ Oregon: L
The Trojans could to travel to Eugene, Oregon with Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes. Will they be able to handle the environment in Autzen Stadium? Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems to have his program a step ahead of Riley and USC after reaching the Rose Bowl last season, and the Ducks will get a close win over the Trojans in 2025.
Nov. 29 - UCLA: W
The Bruins are still rebuilding under coach DeShaun Foster and have brought in transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar from Appalachian State.
A win over UCLA gives the Trojans a 9-3 record in this scenario, beating their Vegas projection but falling short of the CFP.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.