USC Trojans Predicted To Flip Oregon Ducks 4-Star Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams
The USC Trojans have been pushing to flip four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. Williams is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks. On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons predict that USC will flip Williams’ commitment.
Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks in Aug. 2024. Williams is a four-star quarterback from the class of 2026. On3 ranks him as the No. 65 recruit in the nation, No. 7 quarterback, and No. 1 player from Illinois. Despite Williams’ commitment to the Ducks, USC coach Lincoln Riley has been making a strong push for the quarterback.
“Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in the my recruitment,” Williams told On3. “He’s been recruiting me pretty hard. Also what they did with the 25 class and what they’re doing with the 26 class is pretty intriguing.”
USC’s class of 2025 is ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten. The most notable recruits from the class are five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
The class of 2026 for USC is ranked No. 2 in the nation and the Big Ten. The only team ahead of the Trojans is the Oregon Ducks. A flip from Williams could also push the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class to No. 1 and take away a top recruit from a rival.
The Trojans recently hosted several top recruits for their Junior Day. Among the crowd was Williams, who had a lot of good things to say about USC.
“It was pretty fun,” Williams told On3. “Obviously they brought out the red carpet for me and my family. It was a good experience. A lot to take in.”
Riley’s history with coaching top quarterbacks is an enticing element of the USC Trojans. The most recent example of what Riley can do with quarterbacks is Caleb Williams, a Heisman winner and No. 1 overall draft pick. Riley has also coached quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.
The Junior Day visit pushed the USC Trojans to the top of Williams’ list.
“It’s one of my top contenders. I’m just taking it all in and grateful for the experience,” Jonas Williams said to On3.
Williams’ father, John, spoke highly about the visit to USC. Williams is from California and deemed the visit impressive.
“It was nice,” Williams’ father told On3. “I personally never been there despite living in California for seven years. It was a very nice and impressive university. The campus is nice. Obviously a great education out there and the football program speaks for itself and the coaching staff.
William’s father also spoke about Riley, calling him trustworthy and knowledgeable.
“Seems pretty trustworthy,” John said. “Pretty humble guy. Obviously knowledgeable in the football arena.”
Though committed to Oregon, Williams never closed his recruitment. Williams and his family took the time to listen to other schools, and now could potentially flip his decision.
In addition to Oregon and USC, the LSU Tigers are targeting Williams. The four-star quarterback does not have a visit set with LSU, but the Tigers are trying to get him on campus in March.
Between the strong visit and the rave reviews of USC from Williams and his father, the Trojans could land one of the top quarterbacks from the 2026 recruiting class.