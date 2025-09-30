Good, Bad, and Ugly Through USC Trojans' First Five Weeks
Through the first five weeks of the 2025 college football season, the USC Trojans have seen their fair share of highs and lows with a 4-1 start. USC started out the season with four straight double-digit wins over Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, and Michigan State before suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday, losing 34-32 to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini.
The Good: Quarterback Jayden Maiava
Through five games this season, USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava has proven to be not only one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, but in all of college football. It took Maiava five games to throw his first interception of the season against the Fighting Illini on Saturday.
Maiava is on a great pace to lead the Big Ten and the country in passing this season. In five games, Maiava has thrown 1,587 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, and one interception. Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards and is second in the nation behind Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
Maiava's consistency this season will be a key to how successful a year USC has in the Big Ten. Maiava's ability to make plays downfield as well as his running ability will be huge for USC's offense moving forward.
Good: Wide Receivers and Running Backs
In four of the five games that they've played together this season, USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane have cemented themselves as one of the best wide receiver duos in college football.
This season, Lane and Lemon have combined for 867 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Lemon, especially, has been sensational for USC this season, leading the country in receiving with 589 yards and five touchdowns.
USC also has a dominant running back duo with Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, an aspect that coach Lincoln Riley hasn't had during his coaching career with USC and Oklahoma. Jordan leads USC in rushing with 537 yards and five touchdowns, while Sanders has 264 yards and two scores.
The duo broke out in USC's 45-31 win over Michigan State on Sept. 20, as the two combined for 247 rushing yards.
Bad: USC's Penalties
While it has been an issue all season for USC, the Trojans' struggles with penalties have been on full display in their last two games. Penalties were one of many contributors to USC's loss to Illinois on Saturday.
A crucial touchdown play by Makai Lemon was taken off the board in Saturday's game against Illinois because of an ineligible player downfield. In the last two games, USC has given up 151 yards in penalties.
It is crucial during the bye week that the Trojans clean up their penalty issues before playing another ranked opponent, the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines.
Ugly: Trojans Secondary
While injuries have been a significant factor in USC's struggles in the defensive secondary this season, it's an issue that the Trojans are hoping to solve entering the bye week. In the three Big Ten games against Purdue, Michigan State, and Illinois, USC has given up more than 300 yards passing twice.
On Saturday, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing. In the last two games, USC's secondary has allowed three 40-plus-yard touchdown passes.
USC is hoping to get key defensive players in their secondary back for the matchup against Michigan, including safety Kamari Ramsey, cornerback Prophet Brown, and Alex Graham.