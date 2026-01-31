The Highest-Ceiling USC Recruits With Long-Term Value

There’s been discussions about the USC freshmen that are expected to be day one contributors such as five-star edge Luke Wafle, defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield and tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star receivers Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley.

And underrated players, based on star rating, that can blossom in a couple of years such three-star safety Madden Riordan, defensive lineman Malik Brooks and offensive tackle Chase Deniz, to name a few, is always an interesting topic of discussion.

But then there’s another crop of freshmen that could certainly earn playing time in the fall. Whether it’s a surprise emergence during camp or in the season. Or they could primary be a special teams player this season and project more as a key contributor in 2027.

Think of Tanook Hines, a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle. No one was surprised that he found his way onto the field but as a summer enrollee, him earning a starting spot coming out of fall camp was a little bit.

Defensive back Alex Graham, a four-star recruit, was someone that impressed in the spring and fall camp and was expected to start heading into the season. However, an injury kept the freshman out the first half of the season. He was eventually called upon for the final four games of the season after a pair of injuries in the secondary.

In the 2024 cycle, defensive end Kameryn Crawford was on the edge of redshirting and being part of the rotation. One injury in front of him thrusted the former four-star recruit into a key role and by the last month of his true freshman season, he was a starter.

Marcelles Williams, a four-star cornerback, only appeared in one game in his first season and then became a starting cornerback this past season as a redshirt freshman. Justin Tauanuu saw his first significant action in the Las Vegas Bowl and then the redshirt freshman became a full-time starter at right tackle this past season.

After some players graduated in front of him, sophomore Desman Stephens became the starting Mike linebacker. He appeared in all 13 games in 2024 on special teams. And redshirt freshman linebacker Jadyn Walker became a key reserve and part-time starter this past season.

Brandon Lockhart, Cornerback

Two things immediately standout about four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, his length, he’s every bit of 6-foot-2, and his competitiveness.

Lockhart, a Los Angeles native, has been on the scene since his freshman season. He loves to be physical and challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage. Lockhart’s competitive at the top of routes, isn’t afraid to step up in run support and plays with an edge.

USC is loaded with young talent at corner and they return several players, including Williams and Chasen Johnson. They also added Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, the No. 1 ranked cornerback transfer according to 247Sports. But that won’t stop Lockhart from competing.

Peyton Dyer, Safety

Four-star safety Peyton Dyer can be a chess piece in the secondary. He can play on the outside or in the slot, but safety is most likely where he ends up long term at USC.

Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher are the projected starters in 2026. Pierce was a full-time starter this past season with Kamari Ramsey moving down to nickel. Urlacher stepped in for the final four games because of an injury to Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald that cost them the rest of the season.

USC did not make any moves in the transfer portal and Riordan is the only other safety they signed but he could also project as a nickel. He will most likely follow Graham’s path, who could end up moving back to safety.

Dyer embraces competition and depth at the safety position is something to keep an eye on in the spring. The Georgia native could work his way into a reserve role.

Talanoa Ili, Linebacker

Talano Ili starred after at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.), before playing his senior season at Kahuku (Hawaii).

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker is versatile. He can rusher the passer and play a traditional off ball role. Ili is someone that will benefit greatly from having three cycles of the Trojans strength and conditioning program before the start of the season.

The four-star linebacker is already a good athlete, now tack on an extra 10-15 pounds and he could blossom into on the best linebackers in the country down the line playing under Mike Ekeler.

Expect Ili to find a role on special teams as a true freshman and will certainly be someone fans want to get a glimpse late in the some of the Trojans early season matchups against Group of Five.

Shaun Scott, Linebacker

The best way to describe four-star linebacker Shaun Scott is someone that is a really good football player. The Mater Dei (Calif.) is a tone setter that hits anything that moves.

Scott was primarily an edge in high school but recruited to play linebacker for the Trojans. He’s not unfamiliar being an off-ball player but this spring will be very important for Scott.

He’s the kind of player that USC needs on its front seven because of his versatility. He and Ili were both Second Team Max-Preps All-Americans this past season. Scott is also someone that can find their way onto special teams this season.

Shahn Alston, Running Back

Shahn Alston is one of two four-star running backs USC signing in the 2026 class, joining Deshonne Redeaux.

Alston has a linebacker background. He is a downhill runner with sneaky speed and is a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. Alston has good lower body strength and contact balance.

Waymond Jordan and King Miller were the Trojans leading rushers last season and both return in 2026. But as USC learned last year, depth at running back is vital. Alston will be competing with Redeaux and redshirt freshman Riley Wormley for the No. 3 spot.

Jonas Williams, Quarterback

Former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet transferred to LSU and in comes Lincoln Way-East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, the state of Illinois all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Williams could step into the backup role but he’s going to have to beat out sixth-year Sam Huard.

Williams started his first varsity game when he was just 14 years old and continued to blossom throughout his high school career. Williams can be surgical when he gets into a rhythm, delivering the ball with precise accuracy and touch. The Trojans quarterback is a better athlete than he’s given credit for and excels are creating second reaction plays.

He’s a leader. Williams was active in recruiting other blue-chip recruits. He put together throwing sessions with pass catchers in the class from Southern California over the summer when he spent an extended period of time in the area.

Esun Tafa, Guard

A first guy off the bus kind of player. When four-star IOL Esun Tafa steps in-between the lines, he flips a switch. He was the anchor of the Corner Canyon (Utah) offensive line as they won three straight state championships.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Tafa packs a powerful punch as a puller and ability to climb to the second level, which makes him a perfect fit in the USC offense. He plays with great technique and excels as a pass blocker because of it.

Tafa is part of an impressive group of freshmen on the Trojans offensive front, which also includes five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star center Breck Kolojay and offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov. USC returns all five starting offensive linemen, and the freshmen create excellent depth.

Simote Katoanga, Edge

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star edge Simote Katoanga is raw but has a great frame at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. The question is does he add weight and move to the interior or does USC try and develop him as an end.

Defensive line was a point of emphasis in the 2026 cycle. In total, the Trojans signed eight recruits to boost a unit that struggled in 2026.

