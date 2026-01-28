Toughest Matchups on USC Trojans' Schedule Next Season

The Big Ten officially released the USC Trojans schedule for the 2026 season on Tuesday. The opponents have been known for quite some time, but the anticipation came from when the Trojans would actually see them in the fall.

At the moment, USC will open the season with Fresno State and Louisiana. And because their annual rivalry with Notre Dame was not renewed, Southern Cal is in search of a week 0 opponent. The Trojans have never played an FCS opponent and don't plan on changing that. But the other 11 games are set, so, who are their toughest matchups in the fall.

Oregon Ducks, Sept. 26

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC will open Big Ten play against Rutgers on Sept. 19, and no opponent should be taken lightly, especially on the road, but the gauntlet for the Trojans begins the following week when they host West Coast foe Oregon on Sept. 27. It will be the first time the two schools play each other in September since 2005.

The Ducks return several key players from a year ago, headlined by quarterback Dante Moore. It's an early season test that will determine where the USC not only stands in the Big Ten, but the country. It is almost guaranteed to be a ranked matchup and similar to last season, could be the favorite to host College Gameday.

The Trojans have struggled as of late against Oregon, dropping each of their last four contests. Their last win came in 2016. One thing to keep an eye on is how quarterback Jayden Maiava fares against the Ducks secondary and how USC matches up in the trenches.

Washington Huskies, Oct. 3

Regardless of what happens the week before, when the Trojans host another longtime West Coast rival in Washington on Oct. 3, it could be another ranked matchup. The Huskies open the season with four games, before they make the trip to Los Angeles.

USC has lost each of its last three games against the Huskies, with its last win also coming in 2016, when former quarterback Sam Darnold led an upset victory on the road. After some controversy earlier this month, Washington returns starting quarterback Demond Williams, who accounted for over 3,600 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns last season.

The Huskies lose their leading rusher and receiver from this past season but always expect them to be well coached under Jedd Fisch. For the Trojans, games against Oregon and Washington will almost assuredly be massive recruiting weekends.

Penn State Nittany Lions, Oct. 10

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Southern Cal wraps up a tough three-game stretch with a trip to the East Coast to face Penn State. The Nittany Lions enter a new era with longtime Iowa State coach Matt Campbell at the helm, and he's brought over a ton of his former players via the transfer portal.

It will be a hostile environment for the Trojans, something they have struggled with since joining the Big Ten in 2024. USC has won just two road games outside the state of California in those two years. Last season, they gave up their three highest point totals on the road.

Again, all eyes will be on how Maiava because of his struggles on the road last season. In 2025, Maiava completed 74.2 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions at the Coliseum. On the road, it was a different story, Maiava completed 57.9 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Ohio State Buckeyes, Oct. 31

Worst case scenario is the Trojans are in a one-game game season when they host Ohio State, who will be coming off a bye, on Halloween. The Buckeyes cruised through the regular season last season, before stumbling at the end. They are looking to bounced back after dropping each of their last two games to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. They will be back in 2026 with something to prove.

Ohio State returns starting quarterback Julian Sayin, leading rusher Bo Jackson and superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith. For USC, it will be another crucial matchup for how matchup on the line of scrimmage but also athletically on the perimeter.

Indiana Hoosiers, Nov. 14

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC will travel to Bloomington in mid-November to face the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers as coach Curt Cignetti has built a freight train in just two seasons.

Indiana loses several key players, headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, but don't expect them to go anywhere. They hit big in the transfer portal again and the Hoosiers have shown the ability to develop three-stars into high quality starters. Oregon had 40 more blue-chip recruits on their roster than the Hoosiers and that didn't stop them from getting housed by Cignetti's squad in the College Football Playoff.

It will be very cold when the Trojans travel to the Midwest. It could possibly the best coldest game they have played in since joining the Big Ten. The Hoosiers will also be coming off a bye when they host USC.

