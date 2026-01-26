Underrated Freshmen in USC Trojans' Elite Recruiting Class

USC signed 35 recruits in the 2026 cycle. It’s an impressive list of players, headlined by guys such as five-star edge Luke Wafle, offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and cornerback Elbert Hill.

But who are some under the radar freshmen from the class? It’s a combination of players that could earn early playing time like Floyd Boucard, a three-star defensive lineman that was a standout in the spring and fall camp this past season and carved out a role as true freshman.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Or former three-star recruit Dee Reddick, who became a key special teams player and reserve at nickel, and three-star Taniela ‘Nela Tupou, who continued to move up the depth chart throughout the season at tight end. And then developmental players to keep an eye on two to three years down the line such as guard Tobias Raymond or safety Christian Pierce.

Madden Riordan, Safety

How Madden Riordan remained a three-star prospect throughout the recruiting process remains a mystery.

Riordan was a ball hawk as a freshman at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and continued to ascend. He recorded 10 interceptions in his junior season, while having prominent schools such as Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Oaks Christian and Orange Lutheran on the schedule.

Riordan fits the Alex Graham mold and projects as a hybrid safety and nickel. His football IQ and instincts are special. He comes downhill in run support with urgency. A year in the strength program will be huge for Riordan.

Joshua Holland, Cornerback

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Three-star Joshua Holland is a dynamic athlete at the cornerback position. A two-way star at St. John Bosco (Calif.), Holland has phenomenal ball skills, which come from his receiver background and incredible length.

Holland could be someone that could transition to safety if he adds weight to his 6-foot-2 frame. Four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer is another freshman that could potentially move to safety as well.

Taylor Johnson, Linebacker

Cajon (Calif.) three-star Taylor Johnson is a hyper-active linebacker. Johnson has put up eye-popping numbers over the past two seasons, 174 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks as a junior, and 201 tackles, including 17.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks as a senior.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Latest Makai Lemon NFL Draft Projection

MORE: The Underrated Reason Why The Gary Patterson Hire At USC Will Work

MORE: USC Trojans Fans Will Be Devastated If This UCLA Prediction Comes True

This spring will be big for Johnson because he is only listed at 205 pounds. He could definitely find a role on special teams in 2026, but long term at linebacker, he will need to put on weight.

Luc Weaver, Ja’Myron Baker, Roderick Tezeno, Receiver

Much of the attention has gone to four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley. But USC signed six in the 2026 class, which also includes four-star Luc Weaver, and three-stars Ja’Myron Baker and Roderick Tezeno.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Weaver has a great blend of size and speed with his track and basketball background. He can run by defenders but also box them out.

Baker has been on the national radar since he was in eighth grade. He picked up an offer from USC the summer before his freshman year and was their first commit in the 2026 class.

Baker is a three-level threat with a detailed release package. He previously starred at Los Alamitos (Calif.), the same school as Makai Lemon, the two even played together during Baker’s freshman year, before transferring to Sierra Canyon for his senior season.

Tezeno is a long strider that can take the stretch the field vertically and has great hands. The Louisiana native is great in jump ball situations with his 6-foot-2.5 frame and basketball background.

Last season, Riley tightened the receiver rotation to about four players most of the season and kept Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane on the field for a majority of the snaps. Any of the previous seasons, the Trojans would use between six to eight receivers in the rotation.

Chase Deniz, Offensive Tackle

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral three-star offensive tackle Chase Deniz projects as a developmental player. USC will develop the 6-foot-7 Deniz at multiple positions on the offensive line, very similar to Tobias Raymond, who became a full-time starter in this third year with the program.

Deniz comes from an athletic family. His mother, Stacey Nuveman-Deniz, is a former UCLA softball star, who won national title with the Bruins and two Olympic gold medals.

USC returns all five offensive linemen from last season and plenty of players that gained valuable experience. Depth on the offensive line will be a strength at Southern Cal.

Malik Brooks, Defensive Lineman

St. Pius X-St. Matthias (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks adds some massive size to the middle of the defense at 330 pounds.

Brooks will most likely redshirt in his first season. The focus should be on continuing to get stronger and work on his technique so that can become that dominant run stopper at nose tackle.

Recommended Articles