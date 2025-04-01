Los Angeles Lakers Bronny James Developing In His Rookie Season?
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James has been heavily scrutinized in his rookie year. James has split his time between the NBA and the G League since being drafted in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The main reason for the negative attention is the belief that James is only in the league, and was only drafted in the second round, based on his father, LeBron James. Previous to this season, LeBron was publicly open about wanting to play in the NBA with his son.
After one season with the Trojans, Bronny declared for the NBA Draft and was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers. James has seen limited minutes in the NBA, but gets more game action in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. With the limited minutes in the NBA, James’ stats have been low, and he has struggled, which has caused criticism from many, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
After a back-and-forth between Smith and LeBron James regarding how Smith speaks about Bronny, Smith addressed Bronny on the “Stephen A. Smith Show.” Smith said he will continue to do his job when speaking about Bronny, but apologizes for the drama between him and LeBron.
“Bronny James, I’m gonna do my job, same energy. You mess up, I’m gonna mention it. You succeed, I’m gonna be there celebrating it. That’s what happens in the pros,” Smith said.
“You got nothing to worry about with me. All the best to you. I wish you nothing but the best. You’re a great kid who I believe is gonna be in the NBA someday sooner than later on a regular, consistent basis. To the James family, my apologies for all of this happening," he continued.
MORE: Why Syracuse Center J’Onre Reed Transferred To USC Trojans
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' Quarterback Sam Darnold Gets Major Help In Recent NFL Mock Draft
MORE: USC Trojans Tease Mater Dei High School Connection In New Recruiting Hype Video
MORE: Somber Reaction To USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Injury
The question posed is whether James is truly developing in his rookie year or if he is struggling this season. In the NBA, James is averaging just 5.9 minutes per game and 2.3 points per game. His field goal percentage average is at 32.7, and his three-point percentage is 25.0 per game.
In the G League, James is seeing a significantly larger amount of minutes, averaging 34.2, and averaging 21.9 points per game. His field goal percentage average is 44.3, and his three-point percentage is 38.0 per game.
James is seeing the most success in scoring when he shoots off the dribble, compared to a pass and shoot. James’ best game in the NBA came against the Milwaukee Bucks, when James played 30 minutes, going 7-10 on field goals and scoring 17 points. When given the minus, James has shown he can play well and put up points.
As a playmaker, James is averaging 0.6 assists and 0.6 rebounds per game in the NBA. In the game against the Bucks, James had three rebounds and five assists. With the South Bay Lakers, James is averaging 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
Defensively, James is developing well. He is averaging 2.0 steals in the G League and 0.2 in the NBA. James has a 6-7 wingspan, which is helping him get deflections, and he has strong instincts early in his career.
One area that James still needs to improve is giving up turnovers. James is averaging 0.4 turnovers in the NBA and 3.5 in the G League. This is something that he can get better with over time by learning how to not force plays that are not there.
While James has not had the most impressive rookie season, he is only 20 years old and is still developing as a player. As he continues to earn more consistent minutes, James can and will likely continue to develop into a strong NBA player.