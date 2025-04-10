Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks Perfect NFL Draft Fit For Texas Prospect Kelvin Banks
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold found a new home this offseason with the Seattle Seahawks after having a career-best season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold was named to his first Pro Bowl team after putting up NFL and franchise records for passer rating by a quarterback in his first season with a new team. Darnold also received votes for Most Valuable Player and Comeback Player of the Year for his incredible season after a tumultuous start to his highly anticipated career.
After the addition of former All-Pro and triple crown winner in wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Seahawks have a viable threats at the position, but need to round out the skillsets as they do have some overlap in size, talent, and strengths. Additionally, the Seahawks should be looking to reinforce the offensive line that was well below average as a unit and flat off poor with interior pass protection.
In ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr’s recent mock draft, the Seahawks drafted Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr and Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, addressing major needs for the franchise and giving Sam Darnold two potential Pro Bowl caliber players to go along with their current roster of talented weapons.
“Banks gave up three sacks over 42 career starts at left tackle for the Longhorns. He's agile for 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, and he has some pop. The Seahawks have Charles Cross at left tackle, so Banks would help elsewhere on this lackluster offensive line. Right tackle Abraham Lucas has played in just 13 games over the past two seasons. The guard spots are both issues. Banks could fit in at any of those spots.” Kiper said.
“New quarterback Sam Darnold ranked seventh in the NFL in QBR when he had a clean pocket in Minnesota last season (74.5). Facing pressure, he was 22nd (23.4). So it's pretty clear Seattle has to address the pass protection to maximize the Darnold signing.”
Darnold loves to throw the ball deep and push the field vertically, so having ample time to progress through his reads and let the ball rip is key. Banks, wherever they would choose to play him, would add to the offensive line, and Higgins would be a big body for Darnold to count on when he fearlessly throws the ball into tight coverages and on those 50/50 balls he’s accustomed to throwing so often. Kiper had this to say about Higgins.
“Let's continue a wild two months of wide receiver turnover for the Seahawks. To recap, they traded DK Metcalf, cut Tyler Lockett and signed Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Higgins could bring a little of the physicality that Metcalf brought -- with one of the draft picks that came back to Seattle in the Metcalf trade. He's 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds and showed his explosion at the combine with a 39-inch vertical. Higgins caught 87 passes last season for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns.”
Darnold is looking to confirm his position as a long-term starter, and the Seahawks are looking to stockpile talent regardless of the quarterback situation. Adding two talents like Banks and Higgins is a win-win for both the quarterback and the franchise.