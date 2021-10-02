How To Watch: USC vs. Colorado

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes
2021 Records: USC [2-2] vs. Colorado [1-3]
Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021
Kickoff Time: 11:00 AM PT
Venue: Folsom Field
Location: Boulder, Colorado
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: 790 KABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225)
Spread: USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100)
Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Quotable: “If we go play loose and play fast we are going to play our best football," USC quarterback Kedon Slovis told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "If we go out and play loose and play fast, we are going to have a lot of success.”
-----
