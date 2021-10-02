October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How To Watch: USC vs. Colorado

TV, Streaming and Radio Details...
Author:

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

2021 Records: USC [2-2] vs. Colorado [1-3]

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Kickoff Time: 11:00 AM PT

Venue: Folsom Field

Location: Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225)

Spread: USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Quotable: “If we go play loose and play fast we are going to play our best football," USC quarterback Kedon Slovis told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "If we go out and play loose and play fast, we are going to have a lot of success.”

-----

