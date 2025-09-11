How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Purdue: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds

All Trojans

The USC Trojans will take on the Purdue Boilermakers to kick off Big Ten conference play on Saturday, Sept. 13. USC is 2-0 to start the season, preparing to travel for the first time this year. Preview, prediction, and betting odds for the game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Angela Miele

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will play their first Big Ten conference game of the season on Sept. 13 against the Purdue Boilermakers. Both USC and Purdue are 2-0, making it a critical game for both programs. USC coach Lincoln Riley has a lot to prove this season, and starting with a Big Ten win is crucial.

How To Watch

The USC Trojans will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m. PT. at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 21.5-point favorites against Purdue on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -1800, and the point total is set at 58.5.

Can USC’s Offense Maintain Explosiveness

The USC Trojans offense has been one of the most dominant units within the first two weeks. The team is coming off a 59-20 win with several different players scoring for the Trojans.

The two playmakers against Purdue will likely be wide receivers are Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Lemon leads the team with 248 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Lane is close behind with 124 yards and one touchdown.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eaglesat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The stats do not do Lemon and Lane justice, as with the score USC is putting up, the team is pulling many starters in the second half. Lane is coming off a big performance, where he had a one-handed touchdown reception. The best is yet to come with Lemon and Lane as the Trojans enter Big Ten conference play.

With the talented receivers, quarterback Jayden Maiava continues to show why he is the rightful starter. He has passed for 707 yards and six touchdowns. Maiava has a 73.8 completion percentage and has yet to throw an interception.

The running back room has been an elite group, helping the Trojans play at a higher level this year. The leading running back has been Waymond Jordan, but the depth of the position stands out the most. USC has three different running backs to rotate in throughout the game, keeping legs fresh and leading to more explosive plays.

Jordan leads with 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Eli Sanders has gotten the second most carries (13) for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while King Miller has been the most explosive with seven carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

What USC’s Defense Must Clean Up

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans' defense is talented, but the team cannot get ahead of itself. In week 2, Georgia Southern’s offense had a couple of explosive plays. There needs to be more discipline, not letting up big plays, while watching out for penalties, too.

“The ones that really, really matter are the ones that you did something that really wasn’t even a competitive play and you just handed them an explosive play and 15 yards on either side of the ball,” Riley said. “Those are the ones that we cannot have. So I think our message has been made loud and clear.”

Georgia Southern's wide receiver finished the game with three receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans. This will be something to watch for, as the Trojans look to kick off conference play on a high note. 

Why USC Cannot Take Purdue Lightly

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue head coach Barry Odom speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The week 3 matchup will be USC’s first away game of the season. While it is in a different time zone, the positive side for the Trojans is that it is a 12:30 p.m. PT game, making the start time not too early for the Trojans.

USC will still have to travel often, but Riley and the program have made plans to help the players throughout the season.

Purdue finished last in the Big Ten in 2024 and is entering the season with a chip on their shoulder. Getting a conference win early would be a major win for the Boilermakers, and they cannot be counted out. 

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne has 481 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He is not afraid to utilize his legs, as he has 55 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Boilermakers have also been running the ball well, which is why the Trojans' defense will have to remain focused. Running back Devin Mockobee had 46 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

USC vs. Purdue Prediction

The USC Trojans will stay undefeated with a win against Purdue, 48-13.

After USC faces Purdue, the Trojans will return to LA. Memorial Coliseum to play the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 20 at 8:00 p.m. PT.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

