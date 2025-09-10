Late Night Big Ten Action: Fans Slam Kickoff Time for USC vs. Michigan State
The Big Ten wanted to expand its reach by adding West Coast programs like the USC Trojans, but not everyone is happy with the scheduling quirks that followed. Michigan State’s upcoming trip to Los Angeles will feature a late kickoff that has sparked backlash from both fan bases. Spartan fans in particular have voiced frustration over the prospect of staying up into the early morning hours to watch their team, while USC fans aren’t thrilled about the unusual start time either.
And this isn't a new problem.
For years, Ohio State fans have grumbled about the Big Noon Kickoff slot. Many of the Buckeyes’ biggest games have been locked into that 12 p.m. ET window. The constant exposure has caused fatigue, with fans pointing to how rigid scheduling favors TV over tradition.
Spartan Fans Sound Off
The announcement of the late kickoff quickly drew sharp reactions online from Michigan State fans.
The official Michigan State Football account on X braced fans with a short post: “It’s gonna be a late one folks.”
One fan voiced what many were thinking, writing: “As a sleep-enjoyer, I believe a Big Ten conference game kicking off at 11 pm ET is obscene."
For supporters in East Lansing, Michigan, the game won’t wrap up until well past 2:30 a.m. local time. That makes it nearly impossible for families and younger fans to watch live, sparking criticism that the Big Ten’s expansion has created scheduling headaches that shortchange traditional fan bases.
USC Fans Are Not Thrilled Either
Trojans fans haven’t exactly embraced the kickoff either. While West Coast start times are usually the complaint of Midwestern schools adjusting to Pac-12 traditions, many USC supporters voiced frustration about the inconvenience of hosting a marquee game so late.
Some pointed to how Big Ten teams avoid the dreaded noon Eastern start when traveling west. In their view, the league should have found a middle ground instead of leaving one fan base stranded.
The unusual timing is another reminder of how college football has changed since the wave of conference realignment. A Big Ten matchup between USC and Michigan State would have seemed like a dream scenario only a few years ago. Now it comes with trade-offs, including start times that would have been unthinkable in the past.
Television networks have more influence than ever in shaping schedules, and that leverage comes at the expense of fans in the stands and watching from home. With USC’s schedule already featuring high-profile matchups against Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and UCLA, the late-night Michigan State game stands out as another sign of how much the sport has tilted toward media partners.
For fans, the Sept. 20 clash is a chance to see how Lincoln Riley’s team handles a Big Ten opponent under the Coliseum lights. For Michigan State, it’s a road trip that has already sparked controversy before a single snap is played.