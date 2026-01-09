Does Husan Longstreet’s Transfer Decision Put More Pressure on Jayden Maiava

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet announced on Thursday night that he will be entering the transfer portal. The former five-star quarterback from Corona Centennial (Calif.) was viewed as the quarterback of the future, but the future met the present.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava announced after the regular season that he would be returning to Southern Cal next season for his senior year. Maiava is the unquestioned starter at USC, and while many fans were calling for an open quarterback competition between him and Longstreet in the spring, that wasn’t happening.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Longstreet did not take a single snap in the Alamo Bowl, not even in designed packages like they did against Illinois and Notre Dame, and the likelihood of him entering the portal began to increase.

A blue-chip quarterback sitting and waiting has become incredibly rare. Texas quarterback Arch Manning waited two seasons behind another five-star quarterback in Quinn Ewers, before he became the Longhorns quarterback this season. Ty Simpson waited three seasons before he became the Alabama quarterback this season. Those examples feel like anomalies in this era of college football.

MORE: Why No. 1 Transfer Receiver Cam Coleman Lost Visit To USC

MORE: Lincoln Riley Could Target Former NFL Coach for USC's Defensive Coordinator Job

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet’s Transfer Choice Is More Complicated Than It Seems

For Longstreet, he wants to play now, it’s that simple. He doesn’t want to stand on the sideline holding his helmet for another year.

So, with a highly touted quarterback such as Longstreet leaving the program after one year, does that put more pressure on Maiava to not only succeed, but thrive in 2026?

The expectations were already high. The starting quarterback at the Southern Cal is a prestigious position in college football, with three former signal-callers winning the Heisman Trophy and another two being drafted in the top 5 of the NFL Draft in this century alone.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava made tremendous strides in his second year with USC coach Lincoln Riley. He was a much more accurate passer and looked more comfortable running the offense than he was in 2024, but his play on the road this season was shaky. Turnovers became a problem down the stretch and definitely something that needs to be cleaned up.

The question of "what if" with Longstreet will linger if Maiava struggles at any point next year or if Longstreet finds immediate success somewhere else. And because of Longstreet’s five-star label, the untapped potential will always be intriguing, especially under Lincoln Riley and his reputation of developing quarterbacks.

But on the flip side, Maiava can silence that question by elevating his game to the next level and proving he’s not just one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, but the country. If Maiava leads the Trojans to its first College Football Playoff appearance, any doubt gets erased.

In short, yes, the departure of Longstreet adds an extra layer of pressure on Maiava this season.

Returning Offensive Production and Newcomers

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Maiava led the Big Ten in passing yards and ranked first in the country in QBR this season. But his two star receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are gone, as are his two tight ends in Lake McRee and Walker Lyons.

It will be a new-look receiver led by star freshman Tanook Hines, who caught a career-high 163 yards in the Alamo Bowl with Lemon and Lane opting out of the game. Zacharyus Williams returns after an upper body injury limited him to just five games this season. Freshman Corey Simms will also return.

USC landed former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson via the transfer portal. Anderson, who had breakout sophomore season in 2025, is a plug-and-play guy.

And then it’s an impressive group of receivers the Trojans signed in the 2026 class, headlined by four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, all of whom are expected to be key contributors as true freshman.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is another prized recruit in the Trojans No. 1 ranked class. He and Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end, will be Maiava’s new targets in that room.

Recommended Articles