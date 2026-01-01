USC’s Overtime Loss in Alamo Bowl Highlights Transfer Portal Needs

USC squandered a 10-point fourth quarter lead and suffered a disappointing 30-27 loss in overtime to TCU in the Alamo Bowl Tuesday night.

The Trojans' latest defeat highlighted some massive needs for the program when the transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2.

Upgrade USC's Front Seven

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Former USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left the program just ahead of Tuesday's contest after taking the same role with his alma mater, Penn State, meaning Lincoln Riley will face the biggest hire of his coaching career. But regardless of who he decides to bring in, the Trojans have to massively upgrade its front seven.

The middle of the defense was a problem for USC the entirety of the season. Everything in the Big Ten starts in the trenches and for the second year in a row, the Trojans were nowhere close to where they needed to be in order to be successful.

Devan Thompkins started at one of the interior defensive line spots, but the undersized lineman was clearly playing out of position. He is now in the portal. Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett were brought last winter to be massive bodies in the middle of the defense and ended up being massive flops.

Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard had bright spots during their freshmen campaign, as did sophomore Jide Abasiri, but they need to take that next step if USC wants to be competitive with the upper echelon of the conference.

But those players are young, and bringing in instant impact veterans has to be priority No. 1. Inside linebacker also fits into that category.

Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker had some good moments but for the most part, they were largely inconsistent. They can’t afford to run it back with the same group of players.

Against TCU, the Trojans struggled to create a pass rush for almost the entirety of the game and for the second half of the season, it completely disappeared.

The Trojans have a number of freshmen that will compete for playing time in the spring. However, adding players with not just experience but also productivity is vital to the success of the program moving forward.

The defensive culture at Southern Cal has to change immediately and change in a big way. Riley will always have successful offenses but if the program wants to be a serious College Football Playoff contender, the other side of the ball has to be more physical, have better execution and become one of the best in the country.

Pass-Catchers to Replace Key Departures

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines took on the role of the team's No. 1 wide receiver with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane opting out of the game. The freshman receiver set a new career-high with 163 receiving yards and gave the TCU secondary a headache all night.

“It was fun to see him kind of rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role,” Riley said about Hines. “He was pretty unguardable tonight. To be honest, the only times they really guarded him is when they tackle them. He did a great job and is going to be a hell of a player here.”

But outside of Jaden Richardson’s highlight reel one-handed touchdown late in the third quarter, the receivers next to Hines were virtually nonexistent.

The Trojans have an impression group of receivers in their 2026 class, headlined by four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, all of whom can play immediately. Still, the Trojans will likely pursue adding another veteran to the room.

And Southern Cal should be an attractive place for a receiver. Warm weather, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, in fact Riley has three of them on his resume, an experienced quarterback, and NIL opportunities. How aggressive they decide to be at that position, remains to be seen.

Tougher on the Offensive Line

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC was without three starters on the offensive line, and it showed. They got little movement on run plays, but running back King Miller still managed to eclipse the century mark and he earned every single yard. That won’t work against tougher opponents.

Same story, USC has some freshmen in five-star Keenyi Pepe and four-stars Breck Kolojay, Vlad Dyakonov and Esun Tafa that can play right now. And a couple of them just might, but depth is key at that position, and they need a lot more of it and more players with game experience.

