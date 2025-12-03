Exclusive: Elite USC Trojans Recruit Esun Tafa Returning to Southern California Roots
It only took one visit to USC in March for Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa to know he was in the right place. Tafa's unofficial visit in the spring was his first time on campus, and he was sold immediately.
"It's just a different feeling," Tafa said. "All of the history that has been through USC, all of the players that come from there. All of my family is from Cali and I've been to Cali a lot and every time I go it's surreal that I'm there. But being there at USC and looking at the Coliseum is just crazy, and I can see myself playing at the Coli."
Tafa grew up coming out to Orange County around 10 times a year to visit family, where his mom is originally from. Either hopping on a quick flight or driving down, even if it was just for a weekend.
His family are die-hard USC fans, particularly his mom and uncle. So, having the opportunity to suit up for the Cardinal and Gold is something Tafa is not taking lightly.
"Being able to go there and have the family name just means a lot," Tafa said.
Relationship with Hanson Family
When Zach Hanson became the new USC offensive line coach, after previously serving as the tight ends coach for three seasons, Tafa, who was committed to Washington at the time was high on his priority list.
Tafa decommitted from Washington in February, less than a week after receiving an offer from USC in late January and the Trojans quickly rose to the top of his list and the relationship he developed with Hanson played a large role.
"I love coach Hanson, especially with the line he has right now with Alani [Noa] and them," Tafa said. "He's doing a great job coaching them dudes up. I'm really tight with him and his wife [Annie Hanson]. Every time I'm on call it's with him and his wife. We're always hanging out at his house and it's just fun, he's a great coach."
Annie served as USC's executive director of recruiting during Lincoln Riley's first three seasons at USC, after following him from Oklahoma to Los Angeles. She stepped away from the role at the beginning of the year following the birth of her first child but is still involved with the program. They all talk on the phone every week and the family aspect is something that drew Tafa to Southern Cal.
"It just shows how everyone is really a part of the program, that's something I like about it," Tafa said."
Polynesian Culture at USC
USC has a rich history when it comes to Polynesian players, from Junior Seau to Troy Polamalu to current quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is the first Polynesian quarterback for the Trojans and countless others.
Tafa will be part of that next generation in the '26 class with five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, edge Simote Katoanga, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and three-star interior offensive lineman John Fifita. They all have a group chat that they use to talk with each other every day. And if they're not texting with each other, they're playing video games together.
"It means a lot. There's a whole bunch of Polynesian commits we have right now and there's some Poly kids on the team right now," Tafa said. "And being able to put out for the Polynesian culture at a big school means a lot and just carrying that on all the legends that came from that school holds a lot of honor."
Tafa has grown close with Topui, staying at his house during his most recent trip to USC last weekend. Topui also came out down to campus when Tafa was on his official visit over the summer, even though he had taken his visit the week prior.
Aaron Amaama, known as Coach Dogg around the program, is the Trojans director of high school recruiting relations, played a massive role in Tafa's recruitment and the same could be said for the rest of the Polynesian recruits.
"He's a like a big brother," Tafa said. "He's a great dude, he knows how to recruit. He handles all of the Poly boys, so having another Poly dude on the staff really helps. I have someone to talk to, he's like family. I have someone to talk to when things get hard."
Vibe Around the Program
USC is coming off a 9-3 season, a three-game improvement from last year. The vibe around the program is trending upwards and it starts with the players belief in Riley on and off the field.
"He's great. I love coach Riley. He calls me, he texts me," Tafa said. "Just being able to get close with him and learn more about the game with him means a lot. When I was up there for the OV week, we were doing film breakdown, and it just shows how dedicated he is to the players."
"He cares a lot about the players. I was talking to the players about him when I was up here for the first time and they were saying he's always checking on them. He cares about football but the mental aspect he likes to know. Football can get hard especially with the kids out of state, just missing home and stuff. He's always there for them and I think that's a big part. He's a big father figure with all of the players."
The players have bought into the program and so have high school recruits, and it reflects in the Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.
"Seeing our talent that we have in this class and seeing our potential to go win a natty is a big part of the why," Tafa said. "We do have the potential next year to go to the playoff. And with Chad [Bowden] and coach Riley, they're always staying in contact, always texting us. We just have a lot and respect for them."
Similar to a lot of out of state prospects, Tafa has taken every opportunity to be around the program as much as possible. He's been up to campus six times since the spring, which includes attending three games this fall and a week-long visit when he took his official in June, where he spent time an extended period of time around the current players in the film room, on-field workouts and off the field.
Tafa will make it official on Wednesday, Dec. 3, on the first day of the early signing period and enroll on Jan. 7. It will be a moment Tafa soaks in every moment of.
"Just everything I've gone through in high school and all of the work I've put in. Finally, being able to sign to a dream school just means a lot, it's special," Tafa said.