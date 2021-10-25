Injury Update: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart

Here is the latest on the freshman quarterback ahead of Arizona.

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart has been working towards a return since tearing his meniscus at Washington State.

The young gunslinger participated in USC practice leading up to Notre Dame, but didn't receive full medical clearance until late last week.

"I got cleared last Thursday after practice. Like I guess it was Thursday was my first cleared practice. Wednesday I got cleared for practice." Dart told reporters on Saturday.

The Utah native traveled with the team to South Bend and dressed for the Notre Dame game, but remained on the sideline the entire time. Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis got the start, and played all four quarters of the game.

Following the Trojans 31-16 loss to the Irish, interim head coach Donte Williams revealed that Dart was 'cleared to an extent', but not fully ready to participate.

"I'm still coming off my injury," Dart said of his injury status after Notre Dame. "I have only had one full practice this week so really I just came in just expecting to be ready whenever I was needed to be used at all but yeah, that was kind of just my idea coming into tonight."

Looking ahead, Dart expects to take another step forward in his recovery process leading up to Arizona.

"I think I'll be good to do everything this week so next week will by like my first real week of development since my injury so I'm just looking forward to that."

The USC Trojans gear up for their eighth game of the 2021 season against the [0-7] Arizona Wildcats. The game will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU at 4:00 p.m. PT.

