Inside the Player-Led Push Fixing USC’s Defense and Penalty Woes

The USC Trojans defense had been under fire over the past couple of weeks. So, the defensive front used the bye week to raise the level of player accountability heading into its critical Big Ten matchup versus the Michigan Wolverines this past weekend.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans defense had faced plenty of scrutiny over the past couple weeks following a disappointing showing against Illinois in week 5. 

Level of toughness and ability to execute were put into question after they gave up a season-high 502 yards of offense and 34 points. So, the Trojans used the bye week to focus on the little details and the fundamentals to improve as a unit. 

But the goal wasn’t to get back to the level they had performed at during the first four games of the season, they wanted to be better. 

“The bye week and this week for Michigan it was just like we got to focus, there’s no time to play, it’s getting real now,” said defensive end Kameryn Crawford. “People thinking they can just come out here and do anything to us.“

Player Accountability 

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The level of player accountability amongst the defensive linemen was raised to another extent, which included players making each other run sprints and do up downs when they messed up. 

“When you hear it you want to lash out but at the same time you got to think about where they coming from,” Crawford said. “They not saying it just to be down on you and talk bad about you. No, they want you to get better. That’s where it came from. Everyone got to take it into consideration what they saying and apply it.”

Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and his staff can put the players in a position to be successful, draw up schemes and emphasize technique, but at the end of the day, the players understand they have to be ones to execute on the field. 

“Everybody locked in. What we messed up on, okay, we going to fix that," Crawford said. "We going to make sure this is right here. That’s just really how it was. Everybody’s holding each other accountable.”

The result was USC holding Michigan to just 13 points and 316 yards of total offense, the fewest they have allowed in both categories since week 1. They made life difficult for Michigan five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who was never able to settle in.

Fixing Defensive Penalties 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver (9) at the 7-yard line in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the big issues on the Trojans defense was too many penalties and costly ones that would extend drives. It allowed Purdue in week 3 and Michigan State in week 4 to hang around in the fourth quarter. 

Against Michigan this past weekend, USC had zero penalties and they made the Wolverines earn everything on their own.

USC coach Lincoln Riley had stated last month he wanted his defense to remain aggressive but avoid self-inflicted wounds. And during the bye week, the Trojans put an emphasis on making that reality. 

“All them penalties and stuff, we was working on ways to like not get those penalties,” Crawford said. “Hands to the face, holding, every position was just working certain drills that comes to real life, so you wouldn’t be doing those type of things in game.”

Impact of Eric Gentry 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) hangs on to the ball after a complete pass as he is stopped by USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Redshirt senior linebacker Eric Gentry is the vocal and emotional leader of the Trojans defense. The Philadelphia native has an infectious personality and one that his teammates gravitate towards, and they felt his energy all night versus Michigan. 

“It was incredible. I don't even know how to explain it honestly,” Crawford said. “His energy was just through the roof. So everybody just fed off it naturally, and we were just able to just build up on it, and everybody just start to come together and start making plays. It just kept rolling.”

