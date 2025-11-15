All Trojans

Why Iowa's Defense Presents a Challenge For USC Trojans' Explosive Offense

The No. 17 USC Trojans will face another Big Ten challenge on Saturday at home against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. While the Trojans are favored, why could USC's matchup against Iowa be more difficult than many expect?

Caden Handwork

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans will face off against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans enter Saturday's matchup against the Hawkeyes with a 7-2 record on the season, following a dominant 38-17 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats. To reach their goal of making the College Football Playoff, USC has to win out.

Joel Klatt Gives His Take On USC vs. Iowa Matchup

Joel Klatt USC Trojans College Football Playoff Big Ten matchup Iowa Hawkeyes Oregon Ducks Northwestern Wildcats home record
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Jaylin Smith (19) is interviewed by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt (right) as DirecTV Holiday Bowl president Dennis DuBard watches after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Trojans looking to remain undefeated at home this season, the Hawkeyes enter Saturday's matchup determined to pull off the upset after falling short, losing 18-16 to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks at home. Given how well Iowa's defense played against Oregon's offense, many, including FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, believe the Hawkeyes can find similar success against USC on the road at the Coliseum.

"I don't like this matchup for USC at all," said Klatt. "Will Iowa get into a game that is an Iowa game? Likely yes."

Why Iowa Can Find Success In the Running Game Against USC

USC Trojans Iowa Hawkeyes College Football Big Ten matchup Kamari Moulton Notre Dame Fighting Irish Illinois Fighting Illini
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa's running game, which has been successful this season, will have to win the battle at the line of scrimmage against USC's rush defense. The Hawkeyes' ability to win up front and be physical against the Trojans will be a huge key in Saturday's game.

In USC's two losses this season to No. 9 Notre Dame and Illinois, its defense was dominated by the running game. The Trojans struggled to defend the run the most in their 34-24 loss to the Fighting Irish in South Bend on Oct. 18. In that game, USC's defense allowed a total of 306 rushing yards in the loss.

"There is a trend of teams that want to play physical, and they can against USC," said Klatt. "I hate this matchup for the Trojans,"

Even in their wins against No. 18 Michigan and Nebraska, there were certain moments when both teams found success in the running game. The Trojans' defense will look to avoid these struggles when they face Iowa's leading rusher, running back Kamari Moulton.

Can USC Generate Explosive Plays Against Iowa's Defense?

USC Trojans College Football Big Ten matchup Iowa Hawkeyes Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane King Miller Oregon Ducks
Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

While USC's offense, led by starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, features several explosive players, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, and running back King Miller, going up against Iowa's defense will be a challenge.

Iowa's defense is known for not allowing explosive plays. Creating turnovers and keeping USC's offense off the field will be the difference if Iowa pulls off the upset against the Trojans.

"They play zone defense and they maintain their levels," said Klatt. "When you do that, you don't give up explosive plays. They are relentless in terms of tips and overthrows, getting turnovers, and creating short field situational football. I think it's going to be an insanley frustrating day for USC's offense, because they want to be explosive."

Can USC's offense, led by Maiava, find holes in Iowa's zone defense with big pass plays to Lemon and Lane? If the Trojans find success with explosive plays while limiting turnovers, they will beat the upset-determined Hawkeyes

USC Trojans College Football Big Ten Iowa Hawkeyes Northwestern Wildcats Makai Lemon Jayden Maiava Ja'Kobi Lane wide receiver
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon is looking to build off of his fourth 100-yard receiving performance of the season in USC's 39-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. In the win, Lemon made 11 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown.

The performance of Lemon and several other top players on USC's offense will be critical not only against the Hawkeyes on Saturday, but in their playoff chase.

