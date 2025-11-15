Why Iowa's Defense Presents a Challenge For USC Trojans' Explosive Offense
The No. 17 USC Trojans will face off against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans enter Saturday's matchup against the Hawkeyes with a 7-2 record on the season, following a dominant 38-17 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats. To reach their goal of making the College Football Playoff, USC has to win out.
Joel Klatt Gives His Take On USC vs. Iowa Matchup
With the Trojans looking to remain undefeated at home this season, the Hawkeyes enter Saturday's matchup determined to pull off the upset after falling short, losing 18-16 to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks at home. Given how well Iowa's defense played against Oregon's offense, many, including FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, believe the Hawkeyes can find similar success against USC on the road at the Coliseum.
"I don't like this matchup for USC at all," said Klatt. "Will Iowa get into a game that is an Iowa game? Likely yes."
Why Iowa Can Find Success In the Running Game Against USC
Iowa's running game, which has been successful this season, will have to win the battle at the line of scrimmage against USC's rush defense. The Hawkeyes' ability to win up front and be physical against the Trojans will be a huge key in Saturday's game.
In USC's two losses this season to No. 9 Notre Dame and Illinois, its defense was dominated by the running game. The Trojans struggled to defend the run the most in their 34-24 loss to the Fighting Irish in South Bend on Oct. 18. In that game, USC's defense allowed a total of 306 rushing yards in the loss.
"There is a trend of teams that want to play physical, and they can against USC," said Klatt. "I hate this matchup for the Trojans,"
Even in their wins against No. 18 Michigan and Nebraska, there were certain moments when both teams found success in the running game. The Trojans' defense will look to avoid these struggles when they face Iowa's leading rusher, running back Kamari Moulton.
Can USC Generate Explosive Plays Against Iowa's Defense?
While USC's offense, led by starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, features several explosive players, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, and running back King Miller, going up against Iowa's defense will be a challenge.
Iowa's defense is known for not allowing explosive plays. Creating turnovers and keeping USC's offense off the field will be the difference if Iowa pulls off the upset against the Trojans.
"They play zone defense and they maintain their levels," said Klatt. "When you do that, you don't give up explosive plays. They are relentless in terms of tips and overthrows, getting turnovers, and creating short field situational football. I think it's going to be an insanley frustrating day for USC's offense, because they want to be explosive."
Can USC's offense, led by Maiava, find holes in Iowa's zone defense with big pass plays to Lemon and Lane? If the Trojans find success with explosive plays while limiting turnovers, they will beat the upset-determined Hawkeyes
Lemon is looking to build off of his fourth 100-yard receiving performance of the season in USC's 39-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. In the win, Lemon made 11 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown.
The performance of Lemon and several other top players on USC's offense will be critical not only against the Hawkeyes on Saturday, but in their playoff chase.