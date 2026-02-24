USC Fans Will Love This National Championship Argument for the Trojans

The USC Trojans lost three regular-season games, falling out of contention for a College Football Playoff appearance. Not only could USC make the playoff, but ESPN's Greg McElroy believes the Trojans are National Championship contenders in 2026.

“I think they’ve spent the last couple weeks, the last eight months, the last however long it’s been in building a blueprint, overhauling that blueprint. And I don’t think this is the team that people currently think of when they think USC,” McElroy said on Always College Football with Greg McElroy.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“There’s a program that just signed the top recruiting class in the country, according to some publications. And in one of the best moves of the offseason, they go out and hire a legend to fix one side of the ball that Lincoln Riley is intimately familiar with,” McElroy continued.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were on the cusp of making the playoff in 2025 before suffering a third loss, knocking them out of contention. Between hiring defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, retaining key players, and signing impressive recruits and portal players, the Trojans can be contenders in 2026.

Gary Patterson to Elevate USC's Defense

In 2025, USC’s defense had an up-and-down year, which affected the team's playoff chances. USC’s first loss came against Illinois when the defense could not stop the Fighting Illini from driving down the field. Despite USC's offense scoring within the final two minutes to take the lead, the Trojans lost the game.

In the Alamo Bowl, USC’s defense missed multiple tackles and allowed TCU running back Jeremy Payne to score a a game-winning 35-yard touchdown in overtime. If the Trojans’ defense can find consistency, USC will be a true contender.

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Trojans hired Patterson following the departure of D’Anton Lynn, who left to become Penn State's defensive coordinator. The Trojans have a talented defensive roster, and Patterson could be the key hire that elevates the unit.

Patterson spent 21 seasons coaching the TCU Horned Frogs, during which his defense finished No. 1 in the country five times. USC has a 4-2-5 defense, as did TCU, which can make the transition to the Trojans easier for Patterson.

The Trojans have a talented roster, but need a coach who can help them execute. With several returning pieces across the defense and key transfer portal additions, such as cornerback Jontez Williams, Patterson can help USC put up a fight against a challenging 2026 schedule.

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava's Impact Returning to USC

One of the Trojans' top returning players is quarterback Jayden Maiava. While USC losing its top two wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, to the 2026 NFL Draft is an obstacle, retaining the starting quarterback can keep USC competitive and add continuity to the offense.

Maiava transferred to USC ahead of the 2024 season and sat behind quarterback Miller Moss for the majority of the year. The Trojans made the switch to Maiava in November, and he finished the season going 3-1 as a starter.

Maiava opened the 2025 season as the starting quarterback, earning the nod ahead of five-star true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet. Maiava came out firing, totalling 3,711 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also utilized his legs to extend plays and finished the season with 157 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“He proved that he can navigate a physical grind at the Big Ten. And I think coming into 2026, he’s no longer the new guy or the bridge to the five-star that’s been recruited,” McElroy said. “He is an established piece that has already proven in one full year under Lincoln Riley’s system under his belt. He’s proven that growth can be had over the course of the season.”

No matter how talented a player is, one of the biggest challenges of starting a new quarterback is giving them time to adjust to the offense, notably if it is a young prospect with little collegiate-level experience. With Maiava entering his third season in Riley's offense, if he can take another step forward, he can lead the program to a playoff run.

USC has a challenging schedule, facing Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, and Oregon, but the Trojans have the pieces to not only make the playoff but make a run for the National Championship.