What Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Said About USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
The No. 19 USC Trojans, following their 38-17 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats, will face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday for their second-to-last home game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Trojans enter the matchup with a 7-2 record on the season and look to continue to strengthen their chances at making it to the College Football Playoff for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.
Kirk Ferentz Credits USC as an Underrated Team in Big Ten
Iowa saw its hopes at making the 12-team playoff end in a heartbreaking 18-16 home loss to the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. Coming off a loss, the Hawkeyes have the opportunity to spoil USC's season with an upset win at the Coliseum. Accomplishing that goal will be difficult, as the Trojans haven't lost a home game this season.
Heading into Saturday's matchup, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz credited USC's play this season and how underrated they are among the top teams in the Big Ten.
"USC's really having a good season right now. To me, they're playing at a really high level. You haven't heard a lot of chatter about them, but they're sitting right there at the top of the league," said Ferentz.
The Trojans have taken a huge leap in the Big Ten after struggling last season, finishing with a 4-5 conference record. Much of USC's success this season can be attributed to Riley's coaching.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match
MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule
The quarterback play of Jayden Maiava and several other impactful players on USC's offense, including wide receiver Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and running back King Miller.
"They've got great size, great speed, great athleticism," Ferentz added. "They're a very well-coached team, certainly Coach Riley's a noted offensive coach and he's had great success, no matter where he's gone."
Maiava is second in the Big Ten in passing behind Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis with 2,614 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a No. 2 QBR of 90.7.
Lemon has been one of the best wide receivers in college football this season with 61 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. In USC's win over Northwestern, Lemon collected a season-high 11 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown.
Keys For Iowa to Pull Off The Upset Over USC
Despite the loss to Oregon, Iowa's defense played very well, holding the Ducks to a season-low 18 points. The Hawkeyes will be going up against another one of the most high-powered offenses in the Big Ten when they play the Trojans at the Coliseum on Saturday.
Iowa's ability to stop USC's offense will be the key if the Hawkeyes hope to upset the Trojans on the road. While Iowa found success against Oregon's offense, its defense will face a greater challenge in stopping USC when playing on the road. Iowa's ability to get the Trojans' offense off the field will be a deciding factor in the game.
"They don't punt very much, they kick off a lot, which goes back to their offensive success," Ferentz said.
While Iowa's defense has always been dominant, USC's has also shown great progression as the season has gone on. That defensive success was on full display in the Trojans' key wins against No. 21 Michigan and Nebraska.
"Defensively, they're in the second year of their system. They've made some big strides there, and that's to me a big part of the reason they're 7-2. They've always been a really potent offensive team and playing really good defense right now," said Ferenetz.
USC enters Saturday's matchup against Iowa currently as a 6.5-point favorite, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. The Trojans will need to limit turnovers and play efficiently on offense to secure the win against Iowa. The kickoff from the Coliseum is set for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.