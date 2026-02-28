Ja'Kobi Lane Turns Heads With 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane showed off his speed at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds unofficially. His first attempt was 4.48 seconds, but he improved his time on his second run.

At 6-4, a sub-4.50 40-yard dash is a strong time for Lane that could boost his NFL Draft stock.

Ja'Kobi Lane's NFL Combine Results

– 40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (unofficial)

– Vertical jump: 40 inches

- Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ja'Kobi Lane Measurables

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Arms: 32 5/8 inches

Hands: 10 1/2 inches

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

College Career

Ja’Kobi Lane arrived at USC as a four-star recruit from Mesa, Arizona, and developed into one of the most polarizing wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft class. At 6-foot-4 and roughly 200 pounds, Lane carved out a role as a classic boundary “X” receiver in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Across three seasons with the Trojans, Lane totaled 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 2024 campaign put him squarely on the national radar: 43 catches, 525 yards, and an eye-popping 12 touchdowns. He finished fifth nationally in receiving touchdowns and second in the Big Ten that year. The signature moment came in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M, when Lane erupted for seven receptions, 127 yards, and three touchdowns, earning Bowl MVP honors.

In 2025, his stat line shifted to 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns. While the touchdown total dipped, he averaged over 15 yards per catch against a competitive Big Ten slate. Lane frequently operated alongside Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon, which limited overall target volume but highlighted his ability to thrive in situational football particularly in the red zone.

Lane’s defining trait is his dominance at the catch point. He consistently turns 50/50 balls into 80/20 situations, using elite body control, length, and timing to box out defenders on fades, slants, and back-shoulder throws. His ability to adjust to off-target passes and high-point the football stands out on tape.

NFL Draft Projection

Lane is widely projected as a Day 2 selection, with evaluations ranging from late second round to the early fourth. Some mock drafts have slotted him as high as the second round, while others, such as projections linking Lane to the Denver Broncos at No. 94 overall, see him as a third-round pick.

He declared early as a true junior, a signal that his draft feedback was strong. ESPN’s Jordan Reid once ranked him as the top receiver in the class, though others have left him outside their top five. That range reflects the evaluation split: high-end catch-point specialist versus incomplete separator.

With a sub-4.5 40-yard dash, Lane's stock will likely hinge more on interviews and route-running drills than raw speed numbers. His developmental arc could determine whether he solidifies himself as a top-60 selection or slides into the late Day 2 range.

Best NFL Team Fits / Comparisons

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lane profiles best in offenses that emphasize play-action, isolation routes, and red-zone efficiency. Teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, or Denver Broncos could maximize his skill set as a boundary mismatch and scoring threat.

Of that group, the Ravens who have the 45th pick in the second round would be the interesting fit. For the Ravens, their most productive receivers in Rashod Bateman (6-foot-1) and Zay Flowers (5-foot-9) have both thrived with their ability to win in contested situations and create big plays with yards after the catch.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

But Baltimore is without a big body receiver they can lean on to win at the high point. The Ravens experimented with addressing this issue last season bringing in 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins, whose age showed a bit as he finished the season with only 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Lane could be

Pro comparisons range from former USC star receiver Drake London or Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens have come up as the high outcomes. On the low end, players like Buffalo Bills receiver Keon Coleman and former Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis would be for the floor for Lane.

Like London, Lane thrives on contested catches and body control. However, if separation and play strength don’t progress, his early career could resemble Coleman’s flashes of brilliance without consistent down-to-down impact.

He is not a volume slot weapon. He is a red-zone weapon and chain-mover who wins in tight windows making him a dangerous option on "go to have it" downs and in the redzone.

Notable Quotes

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"He really wasn't supposed to play at all, but that kid is a warrior," coach Lincoln Riley said after the narrow loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. "He just went. Wasn't going to be able to play much at all, felt a little bit better than we anticipated cause he ain't take a rep in practice in two weeks. He's just warrior. A guy that will lay it on the line for the whole team and the program, we appreciate guys like that."

Potential Red Flags / Areas for Improvement

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The concerns that are the most glaring include:

- Limited top-end speed; struggles to consistently separate vertically.

- Lean frame at 6-4, making him susceptible to press-man disruption.

- Route tree was condensed at USC, with heavy usage of hitches, fades, and slants.

- Modest yards-after-catch production (4.8 YAC average).

Lane’s success will depend on adding functional strength and refining his release package. Too often, physical corners can reroute him and disrupt timing. Additionally, his routes occasionally lack urgency, tipping off breaks to defensive backs.

Still, Lane’s identity is clear: a boundary receiver with elite catch-point skills and red-zone dominance. In a league that values size and finishing ability near the goal line, that profile carries real draft value. If his route refinement matches his physical gifts, Lane has the upside to outperform his draft slot and become a reliable starting X receiver at the next level.