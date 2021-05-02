Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Former USC Wide Receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe

Just hours after the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed former USC wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.

The Jaguars signed Imatorbhebhe as an undrafted free agent.

Imatorbhebhe was a four-star prospect coming out of North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School. He committed to USC over offers from Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida. Iowa, and Ohio State among others.

The Georgia native enrolled at USC back in 2016, and redshirted that season. However, after seeing limited action and struggling to crawl up the depth chart he made the decision to transfer to Illinois [2019].

This turned out to be the perfect move for Imatorbhebhe, as he shined in Champaign.

With two years of eligibility remaining, he became the No. 1 receiver at Illinois. In 2019 he totaled 33 receptions, 634 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns on the season. In 2020 he finished with 22 receptions for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Now Imatorbhebhe heads to Florida and has the opportunity to compete against some of the best, catching passes from the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence [Clemson].

