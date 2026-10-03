Behind the Scenes Look at USC Trojans Receiver Corey Simms

USC will be without sophomore receiver Corey Simms for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against Rutgers in week 3.

What was first reported early last week ahead of the Trojans' week 4 matchup against Oregon officially became known to the rest of the country by CBS Sports Friday night as USC hosts Washington on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an era of college football where player movement is rampant, it’s free agency with no restrictions, Simms has been an easy guy to root for.

Simms was a highly touted four-star recruit from St. Louis in the 2025 class. After taking part in spring practice, he was expected to carve out a role in year one. That never happened. Instead, Tanook Hines was the freshman who emerged at receiver and became a day-one starter.

Simms played a total of 22 offensive snaps last season, 11 of which came in the bowl game, and caught just one pass for six yards. He did, however, appear in all 13 games as a key special teams contributor. It speaks to his competitiveness because those spots are earned, and to how he is as a teammate. Simms found a way to make an impact without catching passes.

The Trojans signed seven new receivers for the 2026 season to retool a room that lost Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL. It would have been easy for Simms to pout about his role last season or watch the Trojans bring in an abundance of new players at his position.

And for a player who is a long way from home, the easy path would have been to transfer. It’s what most players do at the first sign of adversity. Instead, Simms just went to work.

Corey Simms Behind the Scenes

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) carries teh ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back RJ Regan (20) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My first real interaction with Simms was during USC’s Media Day in early August. A one-on-one conversation that lasted about 10 minutes pulled back the curtain on who Simms is as a person.

A bright and infectious personality who expressed gratitude for every opportunity that was earned up to that point and someone who lights up when given the opportunity to talk about his teammates. He is the ultimate teammate and someone who helps set the culture of a program.

Small interactions before games or postgame have allowed myself to see why Simms is a beloved member of the team.

Simms shared a special moment following his first career start against Fresno State in week 1 when he brought his little brother with him to the podium, who sat on his lap as he answered questions from the media.

“It means everything because he's gonna be here pretty soon,” Simms said. “I don’t know what sport it is, baseball, basketball, football. He’s gonna remember these every time.”

USC sophomore receiver Corey Simms brought his little brother with him to the podium pic.twitter.com/oCVZyyv4Rh — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 5, 2026

He started the next two games against Louisiana and Rutgers, where he caught his first career touchdown. Simms took a low hit in the fourth quarter against the Scarlet Knights. From his reaction on the field and the way he limped off it, it was apparent that his season was over.

Even while wearing a massive knee brace against Oregon, Simms was still that same player who was the first person off the bench, hyping up his teammates. His mood had not changed. He was still that player with a bright personality.

Receiver Room Without Corey Simms

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates after catching a thirty-one yard pass for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star freshman receiver Trent Mosley has been out since week 2 but is expected to return later this month when USC faces Wisconsin on Oct. 24. Zacharyus Williams has started in the slot in place of the injured Mosley.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was also a day-one starter alongside Mosley and has been another instant star for the Trojans' offense. The freshman ranks first on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Freshman Tron Baker continues to be part of the rotation. Transfer Terrell Anderson and freshman Boobie Feaster saw increased roles against Oregon because of the injuries.

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