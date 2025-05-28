4-Star Athlete Jalen Lott Updates Recruiting Plans, USC Trojans Official Visit
The USC Trojans are looking to keep its momentum going with the recruiting class of 2026. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are targeting four-star athlete Jalen Lott. Lott has scheduled his official visits for the summer, making a stop in Southern California.
Per 247Sports, Lott is the No. 61 recruit in the nation, the No. 6 athlete, and the No. 8 player from Texas. Lott will have an official visit with the USC Trojans on June 6. He also has scheduled visits lined up with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Oregon Ducks. He plans on visiting Alabama as well, but no date is officially lined up.
Lott plans on making his decision on July 4. The Oregon Ducks are believed to have the edge, as well as the Texas Longhorns, but the USC Trojans have been making a late push that should not be counted out. In early April, Lott said one program was sticking out to him but the rest are close. The official visits in the summer will be a key factor for the Trojans to make a push.
Lott had an unofficial visit with the Trojans in April and since the visit, USC has risen on his list of schools. Lott was present for the Trojan Olympics weekend, one of the program's top recruiting weekends.
Lott spoke to 247Sports earlier in the spring about what he is looking for in a program. For USC to land a commitment for one of the top athletes in the recruiting class, the staff will have to build a relationship with him and keep up with communication.
“That’s my biggest thing - the relationships. Being able to talk to all the coaches one on one, going through film, watching practice. That’s a big deal to me,” Lott said.
I think the biggest thing is going to be to be able to talk to the players,” Lott continued. “Like I said relationships are big, but if a player don't like a coach and if multiple players are saying it, it’s one of those things where I’d be able to cut them out. And just seeing the overall energy, how much they really want me there.”
One of the reasons that the Longhorns stand out to Lott is due to his family ties to the program. Both of his parents were athletes for Texas and the program has been a major presence in his life. In addition to his connection with Texas, Lott’s sister is on the USC track and field team.
Getting the chance to talk to the players and staff on his official visit will be crucial for USC. The program needs to show why it will be the perfect fit for him and help him get into the NFL.
As both a receiver and a defensive back, Lott has emphasized that he has no preference for which side of the field he plays. Playing both would be something to watch for, but says it will not factor into his decision.
The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026, per 247Sports. Though USC has faced one decommitment and one reclassification, the recruiting class is still filled with an elite group of players, including five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. The addition of Lott would only help the Trojans and keep USC competitive for many years no matter which position he plays.